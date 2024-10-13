3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 10/13/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Mark Scheifele -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the second year in a row, the Winnipeg Jets look like a good hockey team in October. They’ve outscored their two opponents 8-1 and have posted a 2-0 record. Jets’ captain Mark Scheifele has continued to be a serious contributor, tallying three goals and one assist in Winnipeg’s two victories. In addition, chances are coming at a high clip for Scheifele, who’s also recorded ten shots on goal over two games.

Scheifele isn’t going to average five shots on goal this year, but it’s very much within the realm of possibility that he lands on three.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor McDavid +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

After suffering back-to-back losses by multiple goals to begin the season, the Edmonton Oilers are back in action for the second straight night. If you remember, the Oilers got off to a putrid start to the year last season, and we all know what happened after that. These two teams played last night, which should benefit an elite talent like Connor McDavid to take over the game.

McDavid has yet to find the back of the net this year, and his price to do so tonight is very appealing in the Battle of Alberta.

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Jason Robertson -106 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars look exactly like one of the NHL’s top teams through two games. They’ve outscored Nashville and the New York Islanders 7-3 and picked up two wins. It’s been a quiet start to the year for goal-scoring winger Jason Robertson, but the chances have still been there.

Robertson has tallied six shots on goal through two games, which works out to precisely the number we need him to get tonight. Robertson averaged 2.8 shots per game last year, and there’s value in expecting that number to be in the threes this time around.

