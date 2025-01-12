3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 1/12/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk Total Goals Dallas Stars Jan 12 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars are both set to play for the second day in a row on Sunday. Neither the Stars nor the Senators have lived up to their respective expectations, which could create some urgency and offense in this matchup. The Senators haven’t been able to get over the hump with this current core group of players, and if that’s ever going to change, Brady Tkachuk is going to be a big reason why.

Tkachuk has been contributing offensively for the Senators, and with Ottawa controlling the matchups at home, there’s value in him exploiting an inconsistent Dallas squad here today.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis Total Goals Anaheim Ducks Jan 12 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks are set to collide on Sunday evening. The Hurricanes got some rest on Saturday, but the same can’t be said for the Ducks, who were in Philadelphia. A lot separates the Ducks and Hurricanes, and the home side being rested here only increases the value of some of their top scorers.

Seth Jarvis has been a key cog in the Hurricanes offense, having registered 30 points and 96 shots on goal. In this juicy matchup against a lackluster Anaheim team, it’s easy to get excited about the price for Jarvis to light the lamp.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Total Goals Minnesota Wild Jan 13 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two top teams in the Western Conference will face off on Sunday night, with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Minnesota Wild. Both these teams are entering this matchup on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Golden Knights have been an outstanding home team this year while the Wild have been sensational on the road. Something has to give. The Golden Knights have more value in their prices and more high-end talent in general.

Jack Eichel has been dominant with his point totals, but he’s left something to be desired with his goal-scoring numbers. Eichel’s price is a value in this matchup at home against the Wild, and it’s one worth considering.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless of if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



