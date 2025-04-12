3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 4/12/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have been without Alex Pietrangelo for the past few games, meaning that other blueliners have had to step up in his absence. One player who is shouldering more of the burden is Shea Theodore. The veteran rearguard has a promising ceiling versus the Nashville Predators.

Even before Pietrangelo went down with an injury, Theodore was one of the main men on the blue line. But his usage has ratcheted higher with Pietrangelo out. Over his last four games, the former 26th-overall selection in the draft has averaged 23:30 minutes of ice time a night. Naturally, that correlates with increased production, which has yet to translate to increased scoring.

We anticipate a sharp increase in Theodore’s output in the short term. He gets 61.9% of his zone starts in the attacking end, contributing to a 59.7% expected goals-for rating. But with just one goal on 29 shots over his last 16 games, Theodore is due for some puck luck.

There’s an edge in backing Theodore to go over his shots and points prop, but we see the most value in the any time goal scorer market.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Few teams are as porous as the Chicago Blackhawks regarding defensive zone coverage. Over their last six games, the Hawks are giving up an average of 12.1 high-danger chances per game. Those aren’t mistakes you can afford to make against a potent Winnipeg Jets’ offense.

There is no shortage of contributors for the Jets, but Mark Scheifele remains one of their most dangerous weapons. The 14-year vet has a career-high 85 points this season and is poised to raise the bar in Chicago.

Scheifele has points in four straight games, and his analytics profile supports sustained success. The Jets' assistant captain starts 71.4% of his shifts in the attacking zone and averages 11.0 scoring and 4.8 high-danger chances per game. Moreover, he has just three goals over his last 34 shots, putting him well below the normal range in terms of output.

The Jets should have no problems exploiting the Blackhawks’ defense. Assuredly, Scheifele will be a primary contributor, leaving an edge in backing him to eclipse his points prop in Chicago.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

For the last time this regular season, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens square off in what will be another heated affair. Auston Matthews is typically called upon to lead the Leafs, but his recent metrics are declining. Another suboptimal performance is expected at home.

Matthews might not be the best fit for Craig Berube’s systems. The former Hart Trophy winner is scoring on a career-low 12.1% of shots this season, and he’s on pace for his lowest point total since the COVID-shorted 2019-20 season. More concerningly, his production is declining over the Leafs' recent schedule.

Papi’s usage has taken a bit of a hit. He’s put up two or fewer shots in three of his last five, while spending less time on the ice. Further, Matthews is only starting 51.0% of his shifts in the attacking, blowing past his previous career-low of 62.0%.

The Maple Leafs are deploying Matthews in an entirely different capacity this year, and it’s clearly impacting his production. That trend should persist on Saturday night, putting four-plus shots out of reach.

