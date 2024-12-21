3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 12/21/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders are set to face off on Saturday night from Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are playing for the second night in a row, but that won’t stop us from looking in their direction against an inconsistent Islanders group.

The Maple Leafs have found a recipe for success this year even if their offense hasn’t clicked at the same level we’ve seen in previous years. John Tavares has continued to put together a good season in a contract year, and it’s always nice to take care of business against the team that drafted you.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers have struggled to get out of their recent ruts. The good news for both sides is that it could create some offense in this matchup between Metropolitan Division foes. When you look at these clubs from a structural standpoint, it’s easier to have more confidence in the Flyers finding success here, especially at home.

Matvei Michkov has stormed onto the scene for the Flyers and made an immediate impact as a rookie. Michkov has slightly cooled off of late from a goal-scoring perspective, but the value of his price makes this a worthwhile number to consider in this juicy matchup.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres are set to play for the second night in a row when they visit the Boston Bruins. The B's are returning home from a Western road trip, and they’ll be welcomed by a Sabres squad that’s been dismal over the last month.

Although David Pastrnak hasn’t produced at the clip we’ve seen in years past, he’s still an elite goal-scorer in this league. Pastrnak is the best weapon for this Bruins team, and we know the Sabres have struggled mightily on the penalty kill recently. Even with this price, it’s hard to avoid Pastrnak to light the lamp.

