3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 12/14/24

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators will try and continue their recent winning ways when they collide on Saturday night. The Sens are amidst a stretch in December right now that they need to take advantage of if they want to be in the mix as the stretch run gets closer. If this Ottawa team is going to take the next step and make a run at a playoff spot, their star players need to continue being just that.

Tim Stutzle has found another gear to his game in 2024, which is good news for the direction of this team. The Pens have been bleeding scoring chances this year, and this is a great matchup for Stutzle.

Montreal Canadiens

Two Canadian franchises are set to face off on Saturday night when the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens are coming off a 9-2 drubbing at the hands of the Penguins, while the Jets sit at 21-9-1 on the year. That’s a pretty big statement.

The Canadiens have done a poor job of defending the slot this year, and it’s hard to expect that to change against a Winnipeg team that can create instant offense. Kyle Connor remains a serious goal-scoring threat and has found the back of the net 16 times this year. There’s value in him doing that again versus this inconsistent Habs team.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

The struggling Nashville Predators will have a difficult task on Saturday when they visit the Colorado Avalanche. Despite being the so-called offseason winners, the Predators haven’t translated that success to the ice. Combine that with the notion that they’re set to face a team that makes you pay for your mistakes with elite star power, and you see why things might look glim for the Preds in this clash.

Mikko Rantanen is in a contract year and has been dynamite again for the Avalanche. Rantanen has registered 18 goals, and there’s a price point here that we feel comfortable backing for him to expand on that number.

