3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 10/14/24

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Mika Zibanejad +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a solid start to the season for the New York Rangers offensively. The Blueshirts have tallied eleven goals through two games, and they haven’t even gotten production from some of their most important offensive weapons.

Mika Zibanejad has yet to record a point through two games, and that’s not a sustainable trend. Zibanejad is coming off a 72-point campaign in 2023-24, and his career averages suggest he’s very much due to find the back of the net in Game 3.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Juraj Slafkovsky +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens are one of the NHL’s youngest teams and are still growing together as a unit. One of their bright young building blocks is Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

The former first-overall pick has tallied three assists in his first three games this year and has been compiling some strong chances in tight. With his big frame and strong forechecking ability, Slafkovsky has the skillset to feast against a questionable Pittsburgh defense and goaltending duo.

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Bo Horvat +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Colorado Avalanche have been bleeding goals through two games, allowing a combined 14 tallies to Vegas and Columbus. Although we’re not projecting the New York Islanders to be a high-scoring team this season, there’s some definitive value in the goal-scoring department for this juicy matchup.

Bo Horvat has been firing pucks on net consistently through two games, registering nine shots and one goal. If he can keep that up on Monday night, his chances are there to add another marker to his resume.

