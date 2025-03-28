3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 3/28/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras Total Goals New York Rangers Mar 29 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We’re going back to the Trevor Zegras well one more time. The Anaheim Ducks forward has embodied the team’s recent offensive rise. He’ll have a chance to make his presence felt against a faltering New York Rangers squad.

The Ducks’ offense is thriving, and it’s no coincidence that Zegras is leading the charge. The former first-round pick has goals in two of his last three with the production to match. Zegras has totaled seven shots across the modest sample, recording multiple attempts on net in each outing.

As we pointed out earlier this week, Zegras’s analytics profile points toward sustained success to close out the campaign. He remains significantly below his expected tally, falling almost nine goals shy of the mark. As such, Zegras should pick up his recent scoring streak over the season's final few weeks.

Despite his increased production, Zegras remains a relative longshot in the anytime goal scorers market. We can’t overlook that value, anticipating another solid showing at home.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Total Goals Utah Hockey Club Mar 28 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers have shown signs of snapping out of their recent funk, putting forth consecutive strong showings. That trajectory carries them into a winnable showdown versus the struggling Utah Hockey Club.

Depth scoring remains a strength for the Panthers, but they continue to get the most out of their top line. Sam Reinhart is the team leader in goals and points, standing head and shoulders above the rest. He’s coming off a two-goal performance but should have some luck finding the back of the net against Utah.

Those two goals are Reinhart’s fourth tallies over the last 17 games. Over that stretch, he’s totaled 50 shots on net while recording multiple attempts in all but three of those contests. Altogether, that represents an 8.0% shooting percentage, representing nearly half of his career average (15.9%) and over ten points off his season-long benchmark of 18.2%.

Reinhart is a natural progression candidate. His recent increase in scoring was inevitable, and it’s just a matter of time before he recaptures his usual pace. Tonight’s contest will be a step in the right direction.

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Shots on Goal Kyle Connor - Under Mar 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils are desperately trying to stop the bleeding. They’ve dropped four of their last six, and things aren’t getting any easier when they take on the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Expect the Devils to put their best defensive foot forward in this one.

New Jersey is coming off one of their best defensive efforts of the season. Last time out, they held the Chicago Blackhawks to 13 scoring chances and two high-danger chances. A similar performance is expected in Winnipeg as they look to get their defensive metrics back in order.

Winnipeg expect a lot from Kyle Connor, but the high-octane forward is at risk of regression over the season's final stages. Connor operates nearly 30 goals above his expected level, resulting in an inflated 1.051 PDO. He was neutralized last time out, being held to two shots against the stingy Washington Capitals, and will face a similar gauntlet against the Devils.

Connor could be on the verge of an icy stretch, as his metrics work back into normal range. With New Jersey prioritizing defense, we expect Connor to fall short of 2.5 shots on Friday night.

