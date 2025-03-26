3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 3/26/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Last time out, Chicago Blackhawks showed signs of breaking out of their recent cold spell, scoring seven goals versus the Philadelphia Flyers. We anticipate another strong offensive performance against the New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Bertuzzi playing a primary role.

Tyler Bertuzzi Total Points

Over the past week, Bertuzzi has been an unstoppable force. The Hawks' winger has six points across his last four outings, with two multi-point efforts. That scoring surge was widely expected as Bertuzzi was operating outside normal range regarding offensive effectiveness. More importantly, ongoing success is anticipated in the short term.

Bertuzzi is one of Chicago’s premier offensive players. He starts 66.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone while riding shotgun on the team’s top power-play unit alongside Connor Bedard. Even with his recent surge, Bertuzzi is still below his usual points-per-game production, implying further correction is on the horizon.

New Jersey’s goaltenders are amid a crisis, and the Blackhawks can exploit it. Bertuzzi will be a formidable part of their attack, leaving an edge in backing him to go over 0.5 points.

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins are going through the motions, waving the white flag on the 2024-25 season. While the Anaheim Ducks also don’t have much left to play for, we have seen them ice a more competitive product in recent weeks. Those waves collide, and Trevor Zegras is ready to ride.

Any Time Goal Scorer Trevor Zegras +260

We’ve patiently waited for Zegras to break out, and he’s finally showing signs of life. The Ducks' center has goals in two straight games, ending a 10-game goalless drought. Still, there’s room for improvement according to his underlying metrics.

Zegras is operating below expected levels. So far this season, he’s been on the ice for 37 goals, more than nine off his expected total of 46.2. Predictably, this also correlates with below-average marks in PDO and shooting percentage, with those coming in at 0.998 and 11.1%, respectively.

A few years ago, Zegras was regarded as one of the premier young players in the NHL. That reputation has worn off in recent seasons, but he’s shown signs of rekindling his offensive talents. That ascent can continue today, and there’s an edge in backing Zegras to net a goal.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers desperately need someone to step up with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl out. Thankfully, they can turn to another one of their elite centers in tonight’s battle versus the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Shots on Goal

Since being drafted, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been one of Edmonton’s top supporting cast members. The former first-overall pick has played an integral role on the team’s top lines, skating next to McDavid and Draisaitl at different points over the past few seasons. Still, he’s proven to be an offensive dynamo capable of driving scoring on his own.

Nuge is two seasons removed from his first career 100-point campaign. He’s maintained his top-end production into the 2024-25 season. He ranks in the top six on the Oilers in scoring and high-danger chances, yielding the fifth-best expected goals-for total on the team. Moreover, we’ve seen him step up in recent outings, recording 12 shots over his last three games and totaling at least three each time out.

The Oilers need Nugent-Hopkins to maintain his current pace, at least in the short term. While Edmonton will have a hard time breaking through Dallas’ rigid defensive structure, there’s still value in backing Nuge to go over 2.5 shots.

