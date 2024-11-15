3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 11/15/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals will square off on Friday evening. The Capitals have had a surprisingly hot start to the season, but playing on the road in Colorado is a different animal.

After a slow start to the year and goaltending issues, the Avalanche are starting to find their footing. They’ve gotten some bodies back from injury, and their contributions are already noteworthy. Tonight, we’re highlighting winger Artturi Lehkonen. He’s an integral part of this forward core, and the production is starting to ramp up. This is an excellent price to back as the weekend slate kicks off.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames

It would be a major understatement to say that it’s been a disastrous start for the Nashville Predators after an active offseason. The Predators gained Stanley Cup aspirations with their offseason moves and have yet to meet those expectations. If the Predators are going to dig themselves out of their hole, this is the type of matchup of which they need to take advantage.

The Predators need their big boys to step up offensively, and we’re looking at their best goal-scoring weapon tonight in Filip Forsberg.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club

After seeing their goalie pick up two points for them on Wednesday night, we’re not expecting history to repeat itself when the Utah Hockey Club hosts the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights play the game with a particular brand of physicality and toughness that will make life difficult for Utah.

Tomas Hertl has settled nicely into his new home in Vegas, and the point totals are starting to reflect that. On paper, this is a strong matchup for the Golden Knights, and Hertl’s price to find the back of the net is excellent value.

