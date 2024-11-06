3 NHL Best Bets for Wednesday 11/6/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

It’s nearly a month into the 2024-25 season, and the Nashville Predators are still trying to find their identity as a team. Nashville underwent a massive overhaul this offseason, bringing on several notable free agents to try and win now. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone to plan. The Preds are just 4-7-1 to open the season, and their metrics suggest that continues against the Washington Capitals.

The Predators have an underwhelming analytics profile through their first 12 games of the season. They are hovering right around the middle of the expected goals-for rating, posting a 50.3% mark on the season. However, a more focused sample reveals a concerning downward trend. Nashville has been outplayed in three of its past four, yielding a downtrodden 45.3% rating. The Preds can’t get anything going at either end of the ice, attempting nine or fewer scoring chances in three of four while out-chancing their opponents just once over that stretch.

Nashville’s ineffective play solidifies Washington’s position as the betting favorite. The Caps have an unrelenting offensive attack without compromising their defensive structure. So far this season, they are averaging the third-most high-danger chances per game and giving up the seventh-fewest. Moreover, we’ve seen just how mighty the Capitals can be lately. Washington has gone north of 12 high-danger chances in four of five while getting out-chanced once across that sample.

It’s not reflected in the betting price, but Nashville can’t hang with the Capitals. Washington is far superior at both ends of the ice. The Caps’ chance of walking away victorious is far greater than the moneyline price implies.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Bettors will need to change their perception of the Chicago Blackhawks. Just two years into the Connor Bedard era, the Hawks are already taking steps forward in their collective development. Chicago is getting superior production and output from top to bottom compared to last year but still enters Wednesday’s tilt against the Detroit Red Wings as home underdogs.

The Blackhawks just wrapped up a five-game road trip against some of the best teams in the Western Conference. Despite facing a gauntlet of top performers, Chicago put forth some elite efforts. They eclipsed 11 high-danger chances in three of five, besting the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings along the way. That momentum carries them into an Original Six showdown against a lackluster Red Wings team.

Analytically, there aren’t too many teams worse than Detroit. The Wings have compiled the third-worst expected goals-for rating in the NHL this season and have been outplayed in all but two of their 11 contests. Predictably, that correlates with terrible production metrics. The Red Wings have been limited to three (yes, you read that correctly) or fewer high-danger chances in four of their past six. Not surprisingly, they’ve out-chanced their opponents twice across that six-game sample.

Bettors may be apprehensive about backing the Blackhawks in their first game home after an extended road trip. However, they are clearly the superior team and have the added advantage of deploying their top scorers under ideal circumstances on home ice. As a result, we give Chicago the edge in this one.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights might still be looking for their first road win this season, but there’s a good chance they find it versus the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Edmonton has seen a steep decline in its underlying metrics recently, and that’s unlikely to change as they remain without captain Connor McDavid in this pivotal Pacific Division showdown.

Over the past few years, we’ve grown accustomed to the Oilers standing out as one of the premier analytics teams. But that hasn’t been the case early in 2024-25. Edmonton has been outplayed in three of five, mainly due to inferior offensive production. The reigning Western Conference Champs have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in all but one of their last five, precipitating just 7.8 opportunities per game. More concerningly, they’ve abandoned their defensive responsibility, getting out-chanced in all but one of those outings.

Conversely, the Golden Knights are just finding their analytics footing. Vegas has posted an expected goals-for rating above 52.3% in three straight for an above-average 57.7% benchmark. We’ve seen improved play at both ends of the ice, with the Knights out-chancing their opponents 26-20 in high-danger chances and 73-58 in scoring opportunities.

These teams are trending in opposite directions. The Oilers have been lost without McDavid on the ice, and Vegas has played a rejuvenated brand of hockey. With that, there’s an edge in backing the underdog visitors as they snap out of their recent funk and capture their first road win.

