3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 1/8/25

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks are grateful to have Thatcher Demko back in the lineup. After missing the season's first three months, the stalwart netminder is slowly but surely finding his footing in the crease. We're betting he's the difference when Vancouver takes on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Granted, Demko’s start to the season has been somewhat underwhelming. Last year's Vezina runner-up is off to a 2-1-3 start, with a 3.34 goals against average and a .881 save percentage. Still, his most recent performance of a .917 save percentage is a sign of things to come as his metrics work their way back up toward career averages.

The Capitals’ lackluster offensive metrics further his cause. Washington has been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in three straight, averaging just 6.0 per game over that stretch. Not surprisingly, they've been outplayed in two of those three outings.

The Caps ran hot for too long and should be on the precipice of a correction phase as actual metrics balance with expected. Consequently, we see an edge in backing the underdog Canucks in this spot.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks aren't as bad as they've shown recently. They can't be. While they're in tough against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, we're projecting another top-end performance from the underperforming Hawks.

The Blackhawks’ metrics aren't great, but they are tragically underachieving relative to expected. The Central Division basement dwellers are operating five points below their expected goals rating with a 0.978 PDO. In conjunction, those metrics support the idea that we should start to see meaningful progress from Chicago.

Conversely, the Avs are operating above expected, implying they are regression candidates moving forward. Worse, they have been outplayed in four straight, producing a 47.2% expected goals-for rating.

Undoubtedly, Colorado is a better team; however, they are not as far ahead as the betting line implies. As a result, backing the underdog home side has an edge.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings

Two Pacific Division foes take to the ice at Crypto.com Arena in what should be a one-sided affair in SoCal. The Los Angeles Kings remain an elite analytics squad, and they should have no problem disposing of the Calgary Flames at home.

The Kings, winners of four in a row, have underlying metrics that support ongoing success. The Pacific Division contenders rank third in the league in expected goals-for rating, striking a sustainable balance with their actual game scores. Insulated at home, we're anticipating another robust showing against the Flames.

Calgary has wildly exceeded expectations this season, a fact reflected in its analytics. It's operating above expectations and has shown signs of coming back down to earth more recently. The Flames have dropped three of their past four and now face a more daunting path while playing five of their next six away from home.

It's a steep price, but the Kings are worth it. We see a decided advantage in grabbing a piece of LA at this price.

