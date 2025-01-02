3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday 1/2/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

It’s been an icy stretch for the Carolina Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division contenders have dropped three of their past four; a decline contraindicated in their typically robust metrics. We’re predicting another game-changing effort from the Hurricanes as they try to get past the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Carolina’s downturn has come despite sustained on-ice success. The Canes have outplayed their opponents in five of their past six while re-kindling their elite defensive play. They’ve allowed just 31 scoring and 14 high-danger chances over their last two games, a trend that should continue against the offensively challenged Panthers.

Florida has looked completely lost in the attacking zone lately. The Atlantic Division leaders have been held to eight or fewer high-danger chances in four of their past five, averaging just 6.4 opportunities per game over that stretch. Not surprisingly, ineffective production correlates with diminished scoring. The Panthers have been held to a paltry five goals at five-on-five across that sample while being held scoreless on three occasions.

Carolina has maintained its usual standards recently, outplaying their opponents nightly. That’s an advantage they can wield against the Panthers’ anemic offense, leaving an advantage in backing the Canes on the moneyline.

Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars

Goals are on the docket in Thursday’s inter-conference affair between the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars. Both teams have seen an uptick in output lately, which is being supported by improved production. Those trends continue at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Stars had been waiting for an offensive breakout, and they should be at the start of that correction phase. Despite maintaining solid production metrics, they had been held to three or fewer goals in seven straight games. However, an increase in scoring and high-danger chances eventually precipitated an increase in scoring. Dallas has gone north of ten quality opportunities in three of its previous five, yielding nine goals over their last two games.

Ottawa is on the verge of a similar pattern. The Sens have attempted at least ten high-danger chances in three of five, but they’ve exceeded three goals just once over that stretch. As a result, the Senators have posted below-average shooting percentages in all but one of those contests, eroding their PDO. We’re anticipating meaningful progression on offense, resulting in more goals for Ottawa.

As good as these teams have been offensively, neither has excelled at defending their own zones. Consequently, there should be a flood of scoring as both teams progress toward their normal range. Bettors can utilize that advantage by taking the over on Thursday night.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks have been existing on the unsustainable end of the spectrum for most of the past two years. It’s not all crumbling down, but we see some moderate correction in their recent game scores. That trend puts them at a disadvantage against a surging Seattle Kraken team.

Vancouver continues to rank as an ineffective analytics team. They sit in the bottom half of the league with a below-average expected goals-for rating, offsetting those shortcomings with unsustainable scoring. However, the Canucks have been held to one goal or less at five-on-five in five of their past eight, which is a sign of things to come for Vancouver.

The Kraken fall on the opposite end of the spectrum. So far this season, they’re operating at a deficit on the PDO scale. That’s illustrated more plainly over the Kraken’s recent schedule. Over their last seven games, they’ve put together a 0.934 PDO, below their season-long average of 0.993 and even further off the hypothetical average of 1.000. That reversal has already started, with Seattle winning its last two and returning their PDO to a normal range.

The Canucks should fall victim to an improving offense. Vancouver has struggled to defend its own end lately, and the Kraken’s offense can take advantage. We see value in backing Seattle as short home favorites against the Canucks.

