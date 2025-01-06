3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 1/6/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals are at opposing ends of the standings. On one hand, the Caps lead the Metropolitan Division and are firing on all cylinders. On the other, the Sabres perpetual rebuild resulted in a 13-game losing streak just a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, our analysis supports an edge in backing the underdog home squad.

Washington’s uprising is commendable. However, the Capitals have hit a snag with their recent performances. Since December 20, they’ve been outplayed in five of nine while failing to generate any meaningful offense at five-on-five. Across that sample, the Caps are averaging just 7.0 high-danger chances per game, hitting double-digits just once.

While they’ve been tragically underperforming, the Sabres have put together an improved on-ice product in recent weeks. Over their last seven, the Sabres have outplayed their opponents on four occasions amid renewed defensive zone coverage. Buffalo has held all but three of those opponents to seven or fewer quality chances, tilting the ice in its favor.

This is an ideal time to get a piece of the Sabres. Washington has been outperforming its metrics while Buffalo has been tidying up play in its own end. As a result, their implied probability of winning is greater than the betting line suggests.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens

Two Canadian foes on opposite ends of the country take to the ice on Monday as the Vancouver Canucks travel to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Canucks have been installed as short road favorites, leaving an edge in backing them on the moneyline.

Vancouver’s recent outcomes don’t reflect its improved play. The 'Nucks have dropped three of their previous four, tallying just nine goals over that stretch. Despite the losses, Vancouver has posted above-average expected goals-for ratings in all but one of those contests. That imbalance supports the idea that more wins lie on the horizon for Vancouver.

Unfortunately, we’re anticipating a cooling-off period for the Canadiens. Montreal has been operating outside normal ranges with its recent efforts. Over their past seven games, the Habs’ shooting percentage has inflated to 11.6% at five-on-five, above their season-long average of 10.0%. Without a substantive increase in their production metrics, that benchmark should start to work its way back down to normal.

Analytically, these teams are positioned on opposite ends of the spectrum. The 'Nucks are due for a massive swing in scoring, while Montreal should continue to cool off over its coming games. As a result, there’s an edge in backing the Canucks at this price.

Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are getting way too much credit. The Avs needed a 7-2-1 run to get back in the conversation in the Central Division, but as we’re seeing, their recent hot streak is unfounded. As such, we see a pronounced advantage in backing the Florida Panthers in Monday night’s inter-conference affair.

Colorado is failing to gain any traction at either end of the ice. Their offensive production has taken a hit lately, and they’ve been less effective at defending their own end. Those eroding production metrics have caused the Avs’ expected goals-for rating to crater. Since December 8, Colorado has been outplayed in all but 3 of its 12 contests, resulting in the eighth-worst expected goals-for rating over that stretch.

As is typically the case, the Panthers continue to put their best foot forward nearly every time they step onto the ice. The defending champs have hit double-digit high-danger attempts in three straight, yielding a 58.6% high-danger chance rating. Moreover, their 55.2% eGF rating since December 8 is the fourth-best in the NHL.

Colorado is undeserving of its current betting price against the mighty Panthers. On that basis, the edge lies in backing the underdogs.

