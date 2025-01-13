3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 1/13/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers got off the schneid with their most recent effort, which should be a sign of things to come over the next few games. Philadelphia is operating below expected values, making them natural progression candidates as they welcome the Florida Panthers to the City of Brotherly Love.

Other than two games earlier this month, the Flyers have been on an analytics surge. They’ve outplayed their opponents in eight of ten while getting more robust offensive production. Philadelphia has gone north of ten quality chances in five of seven, out-chancing its opponents in all but one of those contests. Eventually, that elite play will result in more wins.

Those victories should continue to accumulate against Florida. The Panthers have dropped three of five, putting forth less desirable on-ice metrics. The reigning Stanley Cup Champions have been outplayed in three of their last six, with a dramatic decrease in scoring. That’s not expected to change against a Flyers team that has held two of its previous three opponents to five or fewer high-danger chances.

Typically, bettors are clamoring to get a piece of the Panthers. However, our analysis supports that the Flyers are the right side to be on in this one.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks

At the start of the season, neither the Chicago Blackhawks nor the Calgary Flames were expected to compete for a playoff spot. Yet three months into the season, the Flames are wildly overachieving while the Blackhawks continue to craft a new identity with Connor Bedard. Calgary has the advantage in the standings, but we can’t overlook the value on the home side.

Calgary has become renowned for its defense, and the Flames are regaining that reputation in 2024-25. Still, their offense struggles to gain traction in the attacking zone. The playoff hopefuls haven’t scored more than two goals at five-on-five since before the holiday break and have just 12 total goals over their last six. That puts them behind the eight-ball against a Hawks team on a scoring surge.

Chicago is coming off one of the worst stretches of the season. However, they’ve responded with improved scoring. The Original Six franchise has tallied 15 goals over their previous five contests, with all but four coming at five-on-five. Still, the Blackhawks remain below their expected goals total, with a deflated PDO. As such, we should continue to see output increase to catch up with production.

It’s not reflected in the betting price, but the Hawks have a scoring advantage at five-on-five. We expect that to be the difference on Monday night, leaving an edge in backing the Blackhawks.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Bettors can’t get enough of the Edmonton Oilers. After opening up in the -170 range, Edmonton has been bought up to -205 against the visiting Los Angeles Kings. That price should continue to climb, implying that the best value is with the Oilers.

Edmonton’s offense is rounding into its Stanley Cup-contending form. The Oilers have attempted at least ten high-danger chances in five of six, averaging 11.8 across the sample. Moreover, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in all but one of those contests, contributing to their surging expected goals-for rating. The Oilers’ eGF rating has skyrocketed to 64.3% over the six-game sample, a benchmark that should continue to climb against the Kings.

Now, amid a five-game road trip, LA has struggled to drive scoring in their past few games. They haven’t recorded more than two goals at five-on-five in any of their last four, correlating with diminished production. The Kings have been held to nine high-danger chances or fewer in all four contests, putting them at a sincere disadvantage against the high-octane Oilers.

This is a spot where bettors should be comfortable getting a piece of the Oilers at an increased price. Edmonton has been the superior team more recently and should continue its analytics assault against the Kings.

