3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 2

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Deebo Samuel Any Time Touchdown (+160)

The San Francisco 49ers have a super strong 26.00 implied team total this week on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, putting them as a clear target for some player props.

Week 1 saw the 49ers start off on fire, and they will look to continue that this week against their divisional rivals, where the over/under is set at 45.0. Brandon Aiyuk dominated offensive production for San Francisco, but Deebo Samuel still played a large role worth noting.

Samuel ended Week 1 with a 25.0% target share and 31.9% air yards share, which were the second-highest on the team behind Aiyuk at 28.6% and 46.0%, respectively. Samuel also added in two carries, which is great to see, as the 49ers have been known to get him involved in the running game in a variety of ways.

While Samuel wasn't able to find the end zone, a high level of involvement in the offense is always good to see for a player when we are targeting his touchdown prop.

The Rams' defense didn't get tested much in Week 1 due to a lackluster performance from the Seattle Seahawks' offense, but I'm still skeptical of their overall skill. Coming into the season, the Rams's secondary was ranked 32nd, according to PFF. After Week 1, their entire defense is still ranked just 28th overall, moving up one spot.

I'm not worried about the Rams' defense, as Samuel has plenty of success against them in his career with six total touchdowns in seven games played.

Samuel has a clear role in the 49ers' offense, and with great odds, he's my favorite option for a touchdown this week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is good. Really, really good.

ARSB is one of the best rising wide receivers in the NFL and has big-play potential every time he is on the field. He started off the season on a high note with 8 targets, 6 receptions, 71 yards, and a touchdown. That's the level of production we've come to expect from him, and he's in a spot to do that again this week.

The Detroit Lions are 4.5-point home favorites as they play host to the Seattle Seahawks, where the total is up at a healthy 47.5 points.

In Week 1, the Seahawks' secondary got torched by the Rams' receivers sans Cooper Kupp, as he is on injured reserve. The Seahawks allowed a total of 262 receiving yards to wide receivers, which was good for the second-worst in the league last week.

The Rams moved the ball freely via the passing game and were able to pick up big chunks of yards with long receptions of 21, 21, 30, and 44 yards.

St. Brown ended Week 1 with a team-high 28.1% target share while playing on 94.2% of snaps, running a route on 97.2% of dropbacks, 25.1% air yards share, and 2 targets of 10-plus yards.

While this is just a one-game sample size, if we look back to last season, St. Brown played on 77.8% of snaps, ran a route on 82.1% of dropbacks, and saw a 28.0% target share and 25.2% air yards share.

All of this should put St. Brown in a great spot to rack up the yards and hit the over on his prop this week.

Saquon Barkley Over 19.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The New York Giants are coming off an ugly loss to open the season but are in a clear bounce-back spot against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bad games are going to happen for every team, and the Giants just happen to be on the receiving end of it to start the season. I'm not putting too much stock into it and will focus on their soft matchup against the Cardinals this week.

We'll turn to Saquon Barkley and over 19.5 receiving yards in a game where the Giants should right the ship.

The Cardinals only allowed 17 receiving yards to running backs in Week 1, but the reality is they played a very middle-of-the-road Washington Commanders team. We really can't take much from that.

For the Giants, they got waxed in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys, and Barkley picked up only 12 receiving yards on 4 targets and 3 receptions.

We can't take much from either team, but what we do know is that Barkley has averaged 20 and 21 receiving yards per game over the past two seasons. He continues to play a solid role in their passing game, and this week should be no different.

Last season, Barkley played on 80.1% of the snaps and had a 16.7% target share, which was the third-highest on the team. With the Giants carrying a 22.0 implied team total, they are expected to move the ball and put up some points.

After Week 1, the Cardinals still sit in 32nd when it comes to total defense power rankings, according to PFF. This puts Barkley in a favorable matchup to pile up the yards and cash his receiving prop this week.

Looking to build some NFL DFS lineups? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.