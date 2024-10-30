3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 9

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 9

Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: ($7,500)

Things set up pretty nicely this week for Sam Darnold.

Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings are at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are an extreme pass-funnel defense. Per our schedule-adjusted numbers, they check in 5th-best against the run but rank 26th versus the pass.

Instead of targeting Aaron Jones ($7,500), we can zero in on Darnold and the passing game, and the Vikes are expected to get back T.J. Hockenson this week, too.

Darnold hasn't shown big upside this season, topping out at 23.24 FanDuel points, but he's scored at least 15.62 FanDuel points in all but one game and has put up 20.0-plus three different times.

Our NFL DFS projections have Darnold posting 18.5 FanDuel points this week.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

FanDuel Salary: ($6,200)

If Tyrone Tracy Jr. (concussion) is able to play this week, he's an outstanding value play. If Tracy is unable to go, Devin Singletary ($6,100) becomes an enticing value target.

Singletary has played two games since returning from injury, but he's logged snaps rates of 21% and 39% as Tracy has taken the lead role.

Tracy has thrived with the added volume, scoring at least 16.5 FanDuel points in three of his past four games, including a 25.0-point outburst this past Monday night. But Tracy suffered a concussion at the end of that game, putting his Week 9 status in doubt.

Enter Singletary.

While Singletary doesn't have the big-play juice Tracy does, he'd likely play a ton of snaps and handle a large share of the New York Giants' backfield touches in Tracy's absence, with only Eric Gray left to compete with for volume. That role would be valuable at $6,200, and Singletary can come through versus a Washington Commanders defense we rank 23rd overall.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: ($6,000)

Courtland Sutton checks several boxes this week.

The matchup is there. While the Baltimore Ravens aren't a bad defense, they rank just 30th against the pass but 3rd-best against the run. As a result, they've been very giving to wideouts, allowing the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position (37.4).

Sutton has paced the Denver Broncos' receivers in snaps in every game this campaign and has played at least 84% of the snaps in three straight. The target volume isn't always there due to Denver ranking just 17th in pass rate, but the Broncos should have to air it out more than usual this week thanks to the Ravens' elite run D.

Our model projects Sutton for 10.1 FanDuel points and -- as of Wednesday -- rates him as the best point-per-dollar WR among those salaried at $6,000 or below.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.