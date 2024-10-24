3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 8

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 8

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: ($6,900)

Per our NFL DFS projections, Bo Nix is the slate's overall top point-per-dollar play.

Nix has a dreamy home matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina sits dead last in defense, according to our schedule-adjusted metrics, with the Panthers 31st against the pass and 30th versus the run. They've allowed the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (19.0).

As a passer, Nix has been meh so far in his career, but he's thrived as a runner -- which has been huge for his fantasy production. Nix has run for at least 25 yards in five of his seven outings, and he's put up spike games of 47, 61 and 75 rushing yards.

If you need to save salary at quarterback this week, Nix is a stellar value pick. If you'd rather get your Denver Broncos exposure via Javonte Williams ($6,000), that works, too.

De'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

FanDuel Salary: ($6,500)

A couple weeks into the season, D'Andre Swift's outlook was pretty bleak. He's totally turned it around.

Over the Chicago Bears' last three games, Swift has averaged 85.7 rushing yards and 49.0 receiving yards per contest while scoring 3 total touchdowns on 26.7 adjusted opportunities per game (carries plus 2x targets).

This week, the Bears are on the road at the Washington Commanders, and it seems like Jayden Daniels (rib) isn't going to play as the Bears are a 2.5-point road favorite. A positive game script could work in Swift's favor -- although Daniels playing would boost the shootout potential -- and this is a pretty nice matchup versus a Commanders defense that lets up the eighth-most rushing yards per game to RBs (114.4).

Our projections have Swift scoring 12.9 FanDuel points, and he's the second-best value at running back -- behind the aforementioned Williams -- among those salaried at $6,500 or lower.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

FanDuel Salary: ($5,600)

We have a handful of very viable low-salary wideouts this week. Calvin Ridley is my favorite of the bunch (as of Thursday).

Ridley is on the road at the Detroit Lions. The Tennessee Titans are 10.5-point 'dogs and should have to air it out to keep pace with the Lions' electric offense. That's how it's worked for several Detroit opponents this season, and it's a big reason why the Lions have given up the third-most FanDuel points per game to receivers (33.9) despite being the league's fourth-best passing D.

The bottom-line results haven't been there this year for Ridley -- dude has 12 total catches for the season -- but the usage has been good of late as he's gobbled up 17 combined targets over the past two games. He boasts a massive 49.0% air yards share, and with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Ridley is pretty much the only show in town for the Titans' passing attack.

Our numbers forecast Ridley to produce 11.1 FanDuel points, and he's a sweet salary-saving play on Sunday.

