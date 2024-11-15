3 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 11

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 11

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa ($8,000), Tyreek Hill ($8,500) and Jaylen Waddle ($6,200)

We haven't seen a ceiling game this season from the Miami Dolphins' offense. It could come this week in a home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami's offense is showing some signs of late. In the three games since Tua Tagovailoa returned, they've scored 27, 27 and 23 points. We know what this aerial attack can do when things click, and they might be ready to pop.

The matchup is certainly a friendly one as Vegas is 22nd in overall D and 26th versus the pass, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. Miami is sitting pretty with the slate's fourth-best implied total (25.25).

Tyreek Hill is a priority for me on this slate. After a dud in an island game last Monday and with Hill not fully healthy (wrist), the masses may be a bit hesitant to turn to Tyreek on Sunday. If it at all looks like that'll be the case, I'll be all in. Hill has as much single-game upside as any wideout in recent history, and I want exposure to that in a soft matchup, especially if it seems like Hill won't be chalky.

Jaylen Waddle's salary is handy, and he's played 85% and 89% of the snaps over the last two weeks. He's one of my favorite NFL DFS value plays for this week.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyreek Hill +140 Jaylen Waddle +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hill (+140) and Waddle (+175) each have pretty good touchdown odds, and while you can make a strong case for De'Von Achane ($8,700), I'm willing to roll the dice on Miami's passing game and hope that Tua and company get the TDs.

I won't force a Raiders player as a bring-back piece, but if I target anyone from Vegas, it'll be Jakobi Meyers ($6,200). Meyers has at least 10.2 FanDuel points in four of his past five outings. He's seen at least seven targets in each game in that stretch, including two games with double-digit looks. I side with him as the Vegas piece over Brock Bowers ($7,200) mostly due to salary. If you have the coin for Bowers, by all means.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy ($8,400), Christian McCaffrey ($9,800) and D.K. Metcalf ($8,000)

The slate's second-highest implied total belongs to the San Francisco 49ers (27.5), who are 6.5-point home favorites over the Seattle Seahawks in a game with a 48.5-point total. There's some shootout potential here, and I want pieces from this game.

In his debut last week, Christian McCaffrey got great usage, playing 88% of the snaps while handling 13 carries and 7 targets. The training wheels were off right away, and CMC can eat against a Seattle defense that checks in 23rd against the run. Despite his lofty salary, McCaffrey is the third-best point-per-dollar play at RB, according to our NFL DFS projections, and he projects as the slate's RB1 (21.4 FanDuel points). His rushing plus receiving yards prop is listed at a sky-high 123.5 yards, and he's -220 to score. So, yeah, CMC is back.

Christian McCaffrey - Rushing + Receiving Yds Christian McCaffrey Over @ Christian McCaffrey Under Nov 17 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Admittedly, it might make more sense to stack just CMC and D.K. Metcalf -- especially with some appealing value QBs on this slate -- but I like the idea of pairing McCaffrey with Brock Purdy. As mentioned, Purdy fed CMC with seven targets last week, and Purdy had an excellent game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 353 yards. A Purdy-to-McCaffrey passing score is a legit possibility every week, and this stack might be a way to use McCaffrey -- who could be really popular -- but be a little unique.

D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($7,300) and Tyler Lockett ($6,100) are all viable bring-back pieces. Metcalf is my preference, although salary could be an issue. The difference between Metcalf's and JSN's yardage props is only 10.0 yards, so bumping down to JSN is perfectly fine. With that said, he'd mostly been kept quiet this year until Metcalf missed time.

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston ($7,200), Jerry Jeudy ($5,800) and (Alvin Kamara ($8,200)

The Cleveland Browns-New Orleans Saints game has a meh 44.5-point total, and while it's a little scary to bank on Jameis Winston and Derek Carr to give us a shootout, I think the ingredients are in place -- namely a close spread (1.5) and dome game.

Winston has been letting it rip since taking over, throwing it 46 and 41 times over two starts. The Saints are just 21st in overall defense, and Winston can thrive in this spot.

Part of what makes Jameis a fun stacking target is that his weapons are all at friendly salaries, with David Njoku ($6,600), Cedric Tillman ($6,500) and Jerry Jeudy easy to like at their salaries. All three have a receiving yards prop between 48.5 and 54.5, so I'll take the lowest salary of the trio and side with Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy - Receiving Yds Jerry Jeudy Over @ Jerry Jeudy Under Nov 17 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jeudy has played at least 91% of the snaps in four straight games, including 100% and 97% of the snaps in Winston's two starts. In those games, Jeudy has gobbled up 11 and 8 targets, going for 79 and 73 yards. All that's missing is a TD, but that's helped keep his salary low.

Speaking of missing touchdowns, Alvin Kamara is due for a few. Kamara hasn't scored in four consecutive games. His usage has been really good over the last two as he's played 81% and 77% of the snaps in that span while racking up 22 and 35 touches. He's amassed 324 scoreless yards over the two games.

We know how elite Kamara is as a pass-catcher, so he should keep getting the rock regardless of the game script.

Our projections have him scoring 18.9 FanDuel points and rate him as the best point-per-dollar RB on the slate. Kamara's rushing plus receiving yards prop is 115.5, and he's got -135 touchdown odds.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening November 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.