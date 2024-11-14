3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 11

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 11

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

The Indianapolis Colts are turning back to Anthony Richardson, who is still salaried as if he was a backup. That makes him an enticing value play at quarterback.

While Richardson's fantasy production has stunk for most of this season, he can be an elite dual-threat fantasy asset when he's rolling. In Week 1, he blew up for 27.08 FanDuel points. He hasn't topped 12.86 FanDuel points since, but the rushing ability gives him upside.

Richardson returns to a tough spot as the Colts hit the road to take on the New York Jets. Despite what Gang Green's defense looked like last week, this is a decent unit, especially against the pass -- they check in 11th versus the pass, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

One positive in the matchup is that New York has allowed the 11th-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks (23.1). Kyler Murray just ran for a pair of scores versus the Jets in Week 10.

Could Richardson faceplant this week? Yes, absolutely. But he doesn't need to have too big of a game to be a solid play at this $6,400 salary.

On a week where -- as of Thursday -- we don't have many quality low-salary plays at RB, Richardson is an appealing way to save salary on this main slate.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Chase Brown's fantasy outlook has improved dramatically the last two weeks sans Zack Moss, and his FanDuel salary hasn't yet caught up.

Over the last two games, Brown has totaled 27.2 and 17.9 FanDuel points. He logged a whopping 27 carries and 5 targets two weeks ago. Last week, in a negative game script, Brown finished with 13 rushes and an eye-popping 11 targets.

That'll play at a $6,800 salary.

Brown has a difficult matchup this week at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts rank 2nd in overall D, including 11th in run defense. The Chargers have given up the second-fewest FanDuel points per game to RBs (14.3).

Volume, however, usually wins out at running back, and Chase seems to have that locked down right now in the Cincinnati Bengals' backfield. Plus, the game environment sets up well for DFS as we've got a 47.5-point total and 1.5-point spread.

Our NFL DFS projections have Brown pegged for 15.2 FanDuel points and rate him as the second-best point-per-dollar play at running back.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

The Miami Dolphins' offense hasn't quite clicked since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the fold. They're in a great spot for a big game this week as Miami hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jaylen Waddle is a low-salary way to get exposure to the Fins.

In the two games with Tua back, Waddle has registered snap rates of 85% and 89%, with last week's 89% clip pacing Miami's wideouts. That's resulted in only eight combined targets over the two contests, but a Vegas defense that ranks 26th against the pass could be just what the doctor ordered for the Dolphins' aerial attack.

The rest of Miami's big hitters -- Tua ($8,000), De'Von Achane ($8,700) and Tyreek Hill ($8,500) -- are a lot higher in salary than Waddle is, so if you want to stack a Miami offense that boasts the slate's third-highest implied total (25.75), Waddle is a handy piece.

