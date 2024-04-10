3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/10/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

NBA Prop Bets

Things could get out of hand quickly in Cleveland. Twelve players have been ruled out for the Memphis Grizzlies in tonight's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Only six players on Memphis' depth chart are good to go while a pair of players are listed as day-to-day. The Grizzlies' short-staffed roster essentially looks like a G-League team, leaving the Cavs as whopping 18.5-point favorites.

The game looks over before it even started, which leads me to an under for one of Cleveland's starters.

Evan Mobley is averaging 28.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this season. But in the nine games since he returned from an extended injury, he has been averaging 27.4 PRA.

Mobley could be one of many players who is negatively impacted by the game environment. A projected blowout could send the starters to the bench early, and even with being 18.5-point favorites, the Cavs still have just a 115.5-point implied team total in this one.

While I'd be surprised if this game doesn't end in a lopsided Cavs win, anything can happen in the NBA these days. But even still, I think it's apt to target the under here.

Cleveland's starters -- Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and Mobley -- are all healthy. Injuries have forced this lineup to start just 26 games together this season, which undoubtedly resulted in an uptick in Mobley's numbers. In five games without Allen, Mobley averaged 29.8 PRA. And in 15 games without Mitchell, he averaged 29.7 PRA.

Look for Mobley to take on a lighter load of duties tonight. FanDuel Research's projections forecast just 26.1 PRA from him.

The most important game on today's slate pits the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets.

With identical 55-24 records, the T-Wolves and Nuggets are tied for first place in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota currently owns the tiebreaker, having gone 2-1 against Denver this season, but the final three games of this campaign will be monumental for both sides.

The best way to get in on the action for this game could be siding with Rudy Gobert's rebounding prop.

On the season, Gobert is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game. However, Karl-Anthony Towns will remain sidelined for this contest.

Gobert has played in 15 games without KAT this season. In this split, he is averaging 13.7 boards and surpassed 13.5 rebounds in 10 out of 15 games.

If we account for only the KAT-less games where Gobert played at least 34 minutes, he is averaging 14.5 rebounds and eclipsed 13.5 rebounds in 9 out of 12 games.

Gobert is averaging 34.0 minutes, and our projections have him set to log 36.1 minutes against Denver.

Based on Gobert's KAT-less split, I'm happy to get this prop at +108 odds. The Nuggets have surrendered the 13th-most rebounds to centers per game this season as well as the 11th-most across their last five games.

We should be in for a barnburner, one that sees Gobert serve as a monster on the glass.

The Los Angeles Clippers held off the Phoenix Suns last night despite being without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clips' victory was, in large part, due to Russell Westbrook. Russ went haywire, putting up 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists -- good for his first triple-double of the season.

Westbrook's efficiency when granted a spot in the starting lineup is unreal. He's a stat machine when given the chance, and I think he is primed to find similar success when the Clippers and Suns run it back tonight.

Last night, we saw what Westbrook can do with both Harden and Leonard gone. But now, George is out, as well.

Westbrook is averaging 23.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per 36 minutes when George, Leonard, and Harden are off the court. But this split doesn't tell the whole story.

Westbrook's role off the bench isn't comparable to his role as a main starter. I expect him to be unleashed in what will be his first game without George, Leonard, and Harden.

So long as Westbrook is ruled in as a starter for this game, I don't think the market should put his triple-double chances at just 11.8% (via these +750 odds). There's value in Westbrook's double-double prop, too.

