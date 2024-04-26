3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/26/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using FanDuel Research's daily basketball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Prop Bets

Tyrese Haliburton will play his first home playoff game for the Indiana Pacers tonight, and I'm expecting him to get back on track as his team looks to take a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton has been quiet during these playoffs. He's averaging just 20.5 combined points and assists (PA) through two games while his teammate Pascal Siakam has scored at least 36 points in both postseason contests thus far.

Siakam's 36.5 points per game average in the playoffs is unsustainable, and Indiana needs Hali to get going.

Given Haliburton's low production through two games, it seems we are getting his PA prop at a solid deal.

In the regular season, he averaged 31.0 PA per game. He's been playing 37.5 minutes per game in the postseason, while FanDuel Research's projections expect him to log 37.05 minutes this evening.

Haliburton averages 0.96 PA per minute, so 37.05 minutes of play would theoretically have him netting 35.6 PA.

Further, Haliburton played at least 34 minutes in 35 games this season. In this split, he exceeded 28.5 PA in 30 out of 35 games (85.7% of contests).

The Bucks let up the third-most points per game to point guards this season and the MIL-IND games have been the fastest-paced games of the postseason.

Our projections anticipate 33.1 PA for Haliburton in this one. Since he's in a buy-low spot, I'd also consider backing Haliburton Over 30.5 PA (+116), Over 31.5 PA (+144), Over 32.5 PA (+178), and Over 33.5 PA (+220).

Paul George averaged 8.7 combined rebounds and assists (RA) during the regular season.

He surpassed 8.5 RA in 24 out of 35 games in which he played at least 36 minutes this season (36.92-minute projection tonight via FanDuel Research). These +112 odds would imply just a 47.2% likelihood, but he cleared this mark in 68.6% of games in the 36-minute split.

I love the value of this prop, and I also think there's a good reason why he could be primed to exceed 8.5 RA in tonight's Game 3 versus the Dallas Mavericks.

LAC dropped Game 2 of this series by a score of 96-93. Both defenses came out to play, resulting in a snail-like pace. But Game 3 could leave us with a faster-paced and higher-scoring game.

That's been the trend so far. We've seen three Game 3s so far in these playoffs, and each contest saw a quicker pace than the contest prior. The game totals for each rose by at least 17 points, with an average increase of 24.3 points from Game 2.

I'm expecting a more rambunctious game as the series moves to Dallas, which would increase the RA opportunities for George.

Plus, Dallas is ceding the 11th-most assists and the 6th-most rebounds to small forwards this season. George nabbed 9.0 RA in Game 1, but managed just 6.0 RA in that slow-paced Game 2 all while playing with five fouls at one point.

Our projections expect him to net 10.0 RA in this one. Backing George Over 7.5 RA (-154) and Over 9.5 RA (+174) could be worth a look, too.

Jusuf Nurkic averaged 10.9 points and 11.0 rebounds this season, and given how he factors into this series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, I'm more than willing to side with the plus-money.

Nurkic recorded a double-double in Game 2 of this series (10 points and 14 rebounds) and has been playing 29.0 minutes per game.

He logged at least 29 minutes in 34 games this season. In this split, he recorded a double-double at a 58.8% rate, but these +170 odds seem to think there is just a 37.04% likelihood.

This prop is scorching with value, especially considering how important Nurkic's size is against Minnesota.

The T-Wolves feature some of the most daunting bigs in the league, so opposing centers get in a lot of work against them. This season, centers scored the second-most points and grabbed the second-most boards when going up against Minnesota.

Our projections have Nurkic set to score 10.3 points and grab 10.9 rebounds this evening. I'll back a solid outing for him as the Phoenix Suns try to fight their way back into this series.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any NBA playoff game happening April 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.