3 NBA Best Bets for Wednesday 10/23/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

The second night of the 2024-25 NBA season offers us a 10-game slate, and I'm all over this Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons matchup.

Last year, the Pacers ranked second in pace while the Pistons ranked ninth. Neither group stood out on defense, either, as Indiana finished 24th in defensive rating and Detroit finished 25th. Indiana's famously swift tempo allowed them to average a league-high 123.3 points per game. On defense, they let up 120.2 points per night (fourth-most in NBA), and Detroit allowed 119.0 points per game (fifth-most).

The Pacers return with a nearly identical roster as a season ago while the Pistons added potential offensive contributors Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr.. Last year, Beasley scored 75.6% of his points from behind the arc, and Hardaway netted 55.6% of his points from this area. We could see a Detroit team that averaged the second-fewest three-point makes last time out come back with a more three-minded offense.

The 235.0-point over/under in this one is the highest on tonight's slate, but I still think it's a little too low. These teams met up four times last season. Here's how the game totals looked: 249, 254, 244, and 225 points -- good for an average total of 243 points.

It's a new season and it's hard to have a perfect grasp on a new-look Pistons team, but I trust Indiana's fiery offense and meh defense to push this one toward the over.

Keeping in line with our theory that Indiana's offense could explode, let's look for them to cover a manageable 5.0-point spread. I don't like getting too caught up in last season's results, but I do think it's of note that the Pacers went 4-0 against Detroit last year and won each game by a minimum of eight points and an average of 16.0 points.

After trading for Pascal Siakam in mid-January, the Pacers rocked a +3.8 net rating (ninth-best in NBA) while the Pistons logged a -7.5 net rating (seventh-worst) in that same span.

Tyrese Haliburton's points + assists prop is a top target for tonight, and I'm typically keen on backing Indiana's spread considering the offense can explode in any given quarter, particularly against this Pistons group.

You can parlay the Pacers -4.5 and over 233.5 points at +240 odds, which might just be my favorite way to bet this game.

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

A matchup between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans has the fourth-highest over/under on today's slate, but I'm not totally sure why.

Let's start with Chicago. Last year, they played at the league's third-slowest pace and averaged just 112.3 points per game (ninth-fewest). The Bulls also averaged the fifth-fewest three-point attempts and traded away their top three-point shooter in Alex Caruso, though his contributions on defense will be missed. DeMar DeRozan also left, so this offense figures to work at a slow pace once again.

The returning Lonzo Ball is expected to play just 14 to 16 minutes tonight. I don't have much faith that a Chicago offense that lacks pace, three-point shooting, and straight-up talent can be vicious in this one, especially against a Pelicans D that ranked sixth in defensive rating last time out.

New Orleans shot the seventh-fewest 3PA last season, so the overall outlook from downtown in this one is dreary. The Pels brought in Dejounte Murray, who could certainly help bolster their long-range efforts, but Trey Murphy III, who averaged the 15th-most made threes in the league last year, is out tonight due to a hamstring injury. Zion Williamson (illness) is at risk of missing this one, too, as he was not present at this morning's shootaround. Zion offers far more on offense than defense, so his potential absence could help contribute to the under.

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

I have an inkling that the Golden State Warriors won't be as bad as we might expect them to be this season. That starts with covering a 6.0-point spread in their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green can still ball. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski both figure to take the next big step as they vie to make a name for themself in this league. Andrew Wiggins can only go up after a treacherous 2023-24 campaign, and he's preparing to make good on the redemption arc. Plus, De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield were added to the bench, and a perfect 6-0 preseason may suggest that Steve Kerr and company have the rotations squared away.

I have a lot less faith in the Blazers. They struggled with a 21-61 record (third-worst) and -9.0 net rating (second-worst) last year. Portland lost Malcolm Brogdon this offseason, and the only players of note added to the roster are Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan. Coach Chauncey Billups' team went an atrocious 10-31 on their home court last season while the Warriors were 25-16 on the road but just one game above .500 at home.

Simply put: it's hard to see a major path for growth for this Portland group, and I'm expecting opponents to bully them for the fourth straight season. The Warriors, meanwhile, could find a glimmer of hope in the post Klay Thompson era. I'm betting we see signs of that tonight.

