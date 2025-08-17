Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Marlins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (68-56) vs. Miami Marlins (58-65)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSFL

Red Sox vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-250) | MIA: (+205)

BOS: (-250) | MIA: (+205) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102)

BOS: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 13-5, 2.48 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-2, 4.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (13-5) to the mound, while Janson Junk (6-2) will take the ball for the Marlins. Crochet and his team are 13-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Crochet starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-8. The Marlins have an 8-1-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins are 5-3 in Junk's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (65.2%)

Red Sox vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -250 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Marlins Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Red Sox are -118 to cover, and the Marlins are -102.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Marlins on Aug. 17, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (59.5%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 5-1 when favored by -250 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 123 opportunities.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 69-54-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 47 of the 100 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47%).

Miami has gone 3-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer (33.3%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-63-0).

The Marlins have gone 70-49-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452. He's batting .262 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average is 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 124th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Story has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.298/.433.

Alex Bregman has been key for Boston with 89 hits, an OBP of .385 plus a slugging percentage of .544.

Bregman heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has a team-best OBP (.368), while pacing the Marlins in hits (115). He's batting .288 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 21st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Stowers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards' .377 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently sixth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Otto Lopez has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks while batting .241.

Agustin Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .237.

Red Sox vs Marlins Head to Head

8/16/2025: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/15/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/4/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/3/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!