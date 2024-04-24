3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 4/24/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

Shohei Ohtani has put all his focus on hitting this season due to injury, and it's resulted in complete dominance at the plate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers go head-to-head with the Washington Nationals tonight. Washington will have Jake Irvin pitching, and he's been pretty good to open the season. Irvin has a 3.64 SIERA, 3.13 ERA, and 3.33 FIP through his first 23 innings pitched. The Nats' starter, however, has a 4.25 expected ERA (xERA) and has already allowed two home runs, so it shows there's room to make noise against him. He was able to limit the Dodgers in his last start, but their lineup is heating up and will be led by Ohtani.

The Dodgers have the best implied total (5.38) of the day against Irvin and the Nationals, per numberFire's heat map.

Los Angeles' designated hitter has a .471 wOBA, 35.8% fly-ball rate, 38.3% hard-hit rate, .313 ISO, and 202 wRC+. He's also got 17 extra-base hits thanks to a league-leading 11 doubles and 6 home runs. Everything about Ohtani right now looks really great, and in my eyes, the best Ohtani bet for tonight is him to Record 2+ Hits (+155).

Ohtani has 11 multi-hit games through his first 25 outings this year. The way he's swinging it, I like him to earn another one tonight.

The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics tonight, giving us plenty of options prop-wise.

Oakland will have Joe Boyle on the mound, and he has done nothing but struggle this season. The right-handed pitcher has a 7.23 ERA, 4.89 SIERA, 4.64 xFIP, and a 1.71 WHIP through 18 2/3 innings. He's watched the opponent score 16 times against him while also surrendering 20 hits.

New York enters tonight with a solid 4.99 implied total against the A's.

I'm rolling with Soto to Record 2+ Total Bases (+140) in this game. The Yankees' outfielder has done nothing but shine in the first month of the season. Soto has a .427 wOBA with a .319 batting average, .538 SLG, .220 ISO, 5 home runs, and an impressive 20 RBI. Those five home runs are paired with five doubles, giving him 10 extra-base hits on the campaign.

Soto has just one hit in his last three games, so he seems destined to drive the ball -- as his 42.1% hard-hit rate proves.

I am backing Soto to record 2+ bases tonight.

Michael Busch has been a find for the Chicago Cubs this season, and I like him to come through to Record an RBI (+160) tonight.

Busch is hitting in the four spot for the Cubs, giving him the best spot to drive in a run. He's got a .410 wOBA and 15 RBIs to start the season, showcasing his abilities at the plate. The Cubs' first baseman has a 48.9% fly-ball rate and 43.8% hard-hit rate -- two numbers that display his quality in the box through his first 21 games.

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros. He's had a rough two starts in 2024, pitching just 7 innings and giving up 11 hits while allowing 9 runs. It's apparent that Arrighetti is having a tough go in his rookie campaign, and there's no reason to think that's going to change much tonight.

Busch is doing all the right things in his first month with Cubs and should be able to add to his 15 RBI.

