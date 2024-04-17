3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 4/17/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Bryce Harper is starting to get hot and with the matchup against the Colorado Rockies, he should keep it that way.

Harper hasn't been his usual self at the plate to start here in April. The good news is that he's begun to turn it around, recording three hits in the first two games of the Rockies series, producing two extra-base hits and driving in four RBIs. Let's add another one by taking Harper to Record an RBI tonight.

Ryan Feltner will take the mound for the Rockies in this one. While he's started strong in his first three starts (3.61 SIERA), he has struggled enough in his career to feel good about the Phillies' offense. In his career, Feltner has a 4.68 SIERA, 4.74 FIP, 5.80 ERA, and 1.50 WHIP.

The Phillies have a solid 4.68 implied total against Feltner and the Rockies tonight, per numberFire's heat map. They're expected to find success, and with Harper being the heart of the lineup, I like him to lead the way.

Let's roll with a hit machine to Record 2+ Hits today.

Steven Kwan has been a force at the plate for the Cleveland Guardians this season. Through 17 games, Kwan has a .387 wOBA, .372 batting average, and 29 total hits. He already has nine multi-hit games on the season and is also in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak. Everything is going his way, and with his success so far in the series against the Boston Red Sox, I expect it to continue.

Tanner Houck is the starter for the Red Sox tonight, and he's been tough to crack. The righty has a 2.04 ERA in three starts. Despite that, he's been one to give up hits, having allowed 19 hits over 17 2/3 innings.

Kwan sets the table for the Guardians from the leadoff spot, meaning that he should get plenty of opportunities to make noise tonight against Houck and company.

The left fielder already has four hits in the series. What's two more to him? Kwan gives us some good value today at +150 odds, so he's worth rolling with to stay hot at the plate.

There's a lot that can be said about the Los Angeles Angels and their roster, but one thing that's for sure is there's another player to pay attention along with Mike Trout. That player is Taylor Ward, who has swung an impressive bat at the plate to open the 2024 campaign.

Ward and the Angels will look to do some damage against the Tampa Bay Rays and their starter Zack Littell.

Littell has done the right things this season, as shown by his 1.17 ERA in three starts. He hasn't been that effective, though, when diving into his advanced stats, as Littel has a 3.90 SIERA and 3.74 xFIP. Littel also has a 31.8% hard-hit rate and 36.4% fly-ball rate, so he can get hit.

Eventually, an offense should be able to get to him in the run column -- but all I want out of Ward is to Record 2+ Total Bases.

Ward is swinging to the tune of a .376 wOBA, which is actually under his expected mark of .401 (xwOBA). He has a .278 ISO, .292 batting average, and eight extra-base hits via six home runs and two doubles. I'm counting on him to get another extra-base hit tonight, but a multi-hit game will do, too -- which he has five of this season.

