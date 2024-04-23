3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 4/23/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

As Mookie Betts continues to have success at the plate, I like him to Record 2+ Hits (+135) tonight. Betts has already recorded 33 hits this season, having played just 24 games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking on the Washington Nationals on the slate. Washington will have Patrick Corbin make the start, which spells good news for Betts and the Dodgers' lineup. Corbin has struggled nonstop during his Nats career, and this season hasn't been much better. So far, Corbin has allowed 36 hits through 22 2/3 innings pitched. That has turned into 20 earned runs in just four starts, showing he's a guy that can be knocked. For his career, hitters have drove the ball against him; he has allowed a 35.4% hard-hit rate.

Betts hasn't hit the ball to the levels wanted in terms of his hard-hit rate (32.9%), but it's still early in the season for him to change that. He does have a great flyball rate, however, sitting at 48.1%.

Over his last four games, Betts has just two hits combined. This stretch follows what was a 5-for-5 day at the plate just last week, so he can get back at it in an instant. Betts has seven multi-hit games to his name this season, so I feel good about him adding another one as he gets back to swinging.

Isaac Paredes has been the best offensive player for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. With that being the case, he should be able to come through for them in a plus matchup against the struggling Kenta Maeda.

Maeda enters tonight with a 7.64 ERA through four starts, allowing a total of 17 runs (15 earned). Perhaps the most impressive number for him in the early season is that Maeda has already allowed seven home runs to his opposition -- one off of the league-lead. His 5.02 SIERA and 43.3% fly-ball rate spells out success for batters, and he's not missing bats like he has for a lot of his Major League career.

I like Paredes tonight to Record an RBI (+135) due to his role in this lineup. While the Rays' top offensive contributors are still trying to find their swings, it's been Paredes who delivers out of the four and five spot most nights.

Paredes has a .366 wOBA, 54.2% fly-ball rate, .211 ISO, and 5 home runs though 76 at-bats. He's also driven in 14 RBIs, which is what matters most to us tonight.

For an offense that needs to get on track, Paredes will play a big part in making that happen.

The Houston Astros are sitting in last place in the American League West and need to figure things out soon.

Houston will have their shot to do exactly that when they face the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs will have Jordan Wicks on the mound for this one. Chicago's rookie has had a rough go despite a 3.60 SIERA. Wicks has a 5.29 ERA, 3.74 expected FIP (xFIP), 1.76 WHIP, and 36.0% fly-ball rate. He's also given up 21 hits through 17 innings.

The Astros have a 5.10 implied total tonight against Wicks, the second-best on the entire night, per numberFire's heat map.

I'm with Kyle Tucker in this game when the lefty hitter destroys southpaws. Tucker has a .343 batting average, .488 wOBA, 1.138 OPS, .686 SLG, and .343 ISO against left-handed pitching. The Astros' outfielder has 11 total extra-base hits -- including five home runs.

Fire him up to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110) tonight with confidence.

