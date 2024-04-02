3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 4/2/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

The Atlanta Braves have an insane 5.25 implied total tonight against the Chicago White Sox, per numberFire's heat map. It's easily the highest of the night as Garrett Crochet gets the start for Chicago.

Crochet had a strong first start of the season against the Detroit Tigers, allowing just one run in six innings. The difference this time around is he's going from pitching against one of the worst lineups in the majors to arguably the best -- meaning he may get back to his career numbers.

Despite debuting back in 2020, the lefty has only 79 innings in his major league career. Prior to this season, that was as a reliever -- but he showed plenty of struggles in his return from Tommy John surgery last year, posting a brutal 6.42 SIERA in 12 2/3 innings.

Now, Ozzie Albies going against a left starter? That's always worth keeping your eyes on, which I am tonight.

Few hitters in the majors are better than Albies when it comes to hitting against southpaws. Last season, Albies recorded a .391 batting average, .433 wOBA, and 1.023 OPS against left-handed pitchers. It was pure domination at the plate for the switch hitter, so swatting two hits tonight seems like the way to go with Albies.

It hasn't been the best of starts to Cody Bellinger's season, but he has a good chance to find his swing against Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies this evening.

Freeland couldn't have had a worse start to his season. He made it through just 2 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and giving up a home run. It's a brutal performance that is in line with the 5.24 SIERA he had one year ago. The lefty is a pitcher that teams can take advantage of, which is what Bellinger should be banking on.

Bellinger is a unique lefty swinger in that he thrives against left-handed pitchers. In his bounce-back 2023, Bellinger destroyed lefties to the tune of a .414 wOBA and .984 OPS, recording 22 extra-base hits against them, as well. Well, considering how poorly Freeland started his season, it only works to Bellinger's advantage as he tries to get his season on track.

Rather than betting on multiple hits, let's strongly consider Bellinger to Record 2+ Total Bases in this one.

The heart of the order for the San Diego Padres runs through Manny Machado. I'm taking him tonight to Record an RBI against Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mikolas is coming off a rough first start. He was wrecked by the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five runs on seven hits -- including two home runs.

The Padres don't have the same lineup as the Dodgers, but Mikolas is a pitcher who has shown over the last year that he can be beaten. Over the last two seasons alone, he's allowed 51 home runs. And all we're looking for from Machado is an RBI, and going deep would be a fine answer to that.

Machado has driven in 90-plus runs in the last three seasons. As he enters this game, he's already knocked in seven RBIs on the campaign. With a 44.5% fly-ball rate last season, the long ball and extra-base hits are part of his game. If he can get back to that rate (31.8% so far) and get the ball in the air tonight, this should be a hit.

Recording an RBI against a Cardinals team that has already allowed 25 runs? I like the odds for tonight for him to deliver.

