3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 4/16/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Jose Altuve is on fire at the plate right now, and I like his chances of keeping that up tonight.

Altuve is hitting to the tune of an insane .403 batting average and .514 wOBA. In four of his last five games, he's recorded three hits four different times. To say he's hot may be an understatement. And it's why, despite a tougher matchup, I like Altuve to Record 2+ Hits in this contest against the Atlanta Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez will take the mound for the Braves, and he's been impressive this season. He's allowed just one run on seven hits through 12 innings -- but he's a guy who can be beat.

Despite his impressive start, Lopez has a 4.23 SIERA and 50.0% fly-ball rate in those two starts thus far. Altuve and the Houston Astros should be able to take advantage, as they come into tonight with a solid 4.66 implied total, per numberFire's heat map.

The Astros have the offense to get to Lopez, and Altuve is the hitter to be the driving force.

Speaking of the Astros-Braves game, we're going to stay right there, but this time with Austin Riley to Record an RBI. While the Braves are sending out a tougher pitcher to beat, the Astros certainly are not.

Hunter Brown has struggled in a big way to start off his 2024 campaign. Brown has made three starts but has been able to pitch through only 7 2/3 innings in those starts. In that sample, he has allowed a whopping 23 hits with 15 runs (14 earned) coming from that. The Braves' offense is in a position to thrive in a huge way.

Riley is swinging well once again. He has a .372 wOBA, .292 batting average, two home runs, and 12 RBIs. He should be able to add to that tonight considering the struggles of Brown and who is ahead of him in the lineup. Batting third with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies ahead of him should give him the opportunity to add to his RBIs and hit on our bet tonight.

I'd also consider Riley to Record 2+ Total Bases (+105).

Perhaps the best part of the early MLB season has been seeing Mike Trout play like himself again. Let's take him to Record 2+ Total Bases tonight because of his early success.

Trout has slugged his way to a .453 wOBA and a .419 ISO. He's smashed a league-leading seven home runs while adding extra-base hits via a double and two triples. The 55.1% fly-ball rate that he's put together is a great sign of him getting the ball in the air, which is creating the extra-base hits that should help him get to 2+ Total Bases tonight.

The Tampa Bay Rays will try to slow down Trout with their starter Aaron Civale. Civale has had a good start to the year with 17 innings pitched and only four runs allowed. However, he has given up three homers on 12 hits, which can be where Trout strikes. Those three home runs have played a part in Civale's fly-ball rate as you'd expect, which sits at a rather high 43.2%.

Trout isn't going to get much help from his peers around him as we've seen this year (only 10 RBIs on 7 home runs), so it's why we're counting on just him to come through with his bat tonight. I like his chances of delivering as he's cleared 2+ Total Bases in back-to-back tilts.

Dinger Tuesday is back! Place a pre-live, straight "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game happening April 16th. You’ll get Bonus Bets for each home run BOTH TEAMS hit in the game! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.