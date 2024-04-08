3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 4/8/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Let's get this started on an easy note tonight. You're going to want part of the Atlanta Braves offense, and I'm liking Austin Riley to record an RBI.

The Braves have second-best implied total of the night (5.51) against the New York Mets, per numberFire's heat map. Julio Teheran will be on the bump for the Mets, a pitcher that has been easy to take advantage of for multiple seasons now.

Teheran has been here, there, and everywhere since his time with the Braves -- and it hasn't been all too good in those many years since. Teheran is coming off a season where he pitched just 71 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers, putting together a 4.58 SIERA and 4.93 FIP. He also had a 41.4% fly-ball rate, which means the Braves' lineup should be able to take flight tonight.

Riley is the player I want from this gifted lineup. Batting fourth day in and day out, he's in the perfect spot to drive in runs for Atlanta. It hasn't been the hottest start to the season for him as of yet (.353 wOBA), but he's got eight RBIs in eight games. That's what we love to see. He's also knocked in three runs in the last two games, so this is a good spot to get him.

At +100 odds against a bad hurler like Teheran, this is the spot to trust Riley.

Shohei Ohtani has found his swing, making him a top bet tonight to record multiple hits.

Ohtani is already hitting to the tune of a .405 wOBA, but he should be hitting even better. He has an expected wOBA (xwOBA) of .479, showing that he has even more room for success. But, I'll happily take his recent output, as he's driving the ball all around the field. His hard-hit rate of 40.0% is already sitting at his expected level. He's not smashing the ball over the wall yet, recording just two homers through his first 12 games -- but he's making up for that with hits, hits, and more hits.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter already has 16 hits and has had four straight games of recording two hits. I can't shy away from that run tonight to make it five.

Los Angeles is in a good spot for an offensive onslaught tonight, taking on the Minnesota Twins' Bailey Ober.

Ober did not get his season off on the right foot as he lasted just a 1 1/3 innings in his first start. He allowed eight runs on nine hits -- three of which were dingers. Now, he's not likely to have as brutal of a start again this time around, but it's apparent that he does not have his best stuff to start the season, and getting it right against the Dodgers will be a tall task for the tall righty.

The Twins' starter has long struggled to keep the ball anywhere but the air, posting a career 48.8% fly-ball rate. Ohtani should be able to do damage tonight yet again, meaning two hits at +200 odds will comfortably be in play.

Coors Field with Kyle Freeland on the mound? It would be wrong to not take someone from the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. Christian Walker feels like the guy to target.

Walker has had a fine start to the season, hitting .238 with a .345 wOBA, .238 ISO, and 3 home runs. He only has four total extra-base hits this season, so nabbing bases can be tough for him, but it's Coors. Walker to record three-plus bases is something he has done many times at Coors Field in his career. The Colorado Rockies have watched Walker destroy them on home turf, racking up 48 hits in 38 games.

The Diamondbacks' first baseman also has his way with left-handed pitchers, spelling trouble for Kyle Freeland.

Freeland hasn't had a good start to the season as he's been smacked around the yard in his first two outings. The Rockies' starter has only made it through 5 2/3 innings in those games, allowing a 45.2% hard-hit rate while repping an insane 27.00 ERA. Opposing offenses have racked up 17 runs against him on 19 hits. Walker and company should have no problem having their way against the trouble lefty.

Not only do I like Walker to three-plus bases tonight, but his home run odds are worth a look to at +340.

Watch live MLB games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.