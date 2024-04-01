3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 4/1/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Few players have started out as hot as Bobby Witt Jr..

The Kansas City Royals' shortstop has started off strong, going 6-for-11 at the plate with five of those hits going for extra bases. With how good he's going right now, let's ride with him to record multiple hits in tonight's tilt against the Baltimore Orioles.

Through his first three games this season, Witt Jr. is destroying the ball. He currently has a hard-hit rate of 71.4%, the same as his flyball rate. While it's only 11 at-bats (13 plate appearances), it's a bat you want to be a part of tonight. A year ago, Witt Jr. had a 37.6% hard-hit rate and 43.5% fly-ball rate. If he were to fall back towards even these numbers, racking up two hits should still be in his view.

Kansas City will be facing the Baltimore Orioles tonight. This shouldn't be a tough matchup by any means as it will be Dean Kremer on the bump. Kremer allowed 27 long balls a season ago and had a .253 batting average against him. The righty also had a 4.51 FIP, proving that he's a pitcher that can be beaten -- especially by someone as red-hot as Witt Jr.

Also, the 28-year-old had a 37.6% fly ball rate last season with the 27 homers he allowed, so Witt Jr. should be able to drive the ball on him.

When Rafael Devers plays this season, the Boston Red Sox are 2-0. That's a pretty good start to the season, and it's why he should be able to deliver at the plate tonight against the Oakland Athletics.

Devers started his season by going 3-for-10 at the plate, recording two RBIs in the meantime. Driving in runs is part of his game and entering a series against the A's, he should be able to drive in many more. He's recorded over 100 RBIs in three of the last five seasons.

Last season, Devers ranked 11th in the league in hard-hit rate, ending his season at 41.4%. This should play well against the A's starter Joe Boyle.

Oakland's fifth starter has only pitched in 16 major league innings, but in those innings, he has ceded a 55.0% flyball rate. Based on his minor league numbers, he does do a good job at keeping the ball down. It remains to be seen what he can truly do at a major-league level -- especially against someone like Devers.

Beyond Boyle, the A's bullpen has already shown to be weak this season. They currently have a 5.35 SIERA, ranking in the bottom five in MLB. It may be a small sample size, but this is the expectation for this team. Devers should have no problem adding his third RBI to hit at +120 odds.

Juan Soto is the favorite to win the American League MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook (+370), and it's hard to argue after his first weekend as a member of the New York Yankees.

The outfielder has thrived through his first 20 plate appearances for the Bronx Bombers, going 9-for-17 with a double, home run, and four RBIs. The bat couldn't be hotter to start the season for Soto, and it feels like he's just getting started in a Yankees uniform. Taking the bet for him to record multiple basestonight feels like a must with how he's going.

Out of his first four games, Soto has already reached two-plus total bases twice. It's hard to not love him doing it for a fourth time against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson will be starting for the Diamondbacks tonight, which should be good news for Soto. Nelson didn't have himself a strong 2023 campaign, as shown by his rough 5.24 SIERA in 144 innings pitched.

The right-handed hurler also had a fly-ball rate of 44.3%, meaning that Soto and company should be able to get the ball in the air and make noise. The hard-hit rate, which sat at 36.2% in 2023, doesn't help Nelson's case, either.

All signs point to a good night for Soto as his hot start to the season should continue. Whether it's a couple of singles or an extra-base hit, the star outfielder is in the perfect spot to come through.

