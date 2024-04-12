3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 4/12/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

When a player is as hot as Elly De La Cruz is right now, you go with it. Let's take him tonight to Record 2+ Total Bases.

De La Cruz has been swinging it well here in the early going with his last few games being the most impressive. He's recorded six hits in his last three games while also recording at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games played. The purpose for rolling with him to record two or more total bases is because of his elite speed and ability. De La Cruz has eight extra-base hits to his name thus far through four doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This is the time to get him in a plus matchup against the Chicago White Sox and their starter Chris Flexen.

Flexen has always been a pitcher to take advantage against as the righty has a career 39.8% fly-ball rate and 5.12 SIERA. So far this season, he's allowed 12 hits in 10 2/3 innings with seven runs attached to those. He's also got a 43.2% fly-ball rate in those 10 2/3 innings for what it's worth.

The Cincinnati Reds have a 5.01 implied total -- the highest of the day, per numberFire's heat map. De La Cruz is the one you want from this lineup tonight.

Shohei Ohtani has had an incredible start to his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and it should continue against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers have a solid 4.86 implied total tonight as they'll go up against Michael King. King was a key part of the Juan Soto trade with the New York Yankees. San Diego's starter has been strong in his first two starts as well as a relief appearance, posting a 3.14 ERA through 14 1/3 innings pitched. The underlying numbers, however, say otherwise as he has a 5.18 xERA, 5.24 FIP, and 5.14 SIERA while allowing a 45.9% fly-ball rate. He's someone that the Dodgers, and especially Ohtani, should be able to get to tonight.

It's hard not to love Ohtani with what he's done. It's why I'm going with him to Record 2+ Hits -- something that he's done seven different times already this season.

Through 69 plate appearances, Ohtani is sporting a .431 wOBA, 38.0% hard-hit rate, 36.0% fly-ball rate, and .333 batting average. He's too hot to slow down right now and is in a great spot to deliver against King and the Padres.

Call it a hunch, but Justin Turner is due to deliver tonight with how he's been swinging the bat in the early part of the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went out of their way to add Turner to their lineup, and he's been hitting in the four spot as a result. Somehow, he only has five RBIs in a spot that follows George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette, but things should change soon. Soon being tonight as the Colorado Rockies are in town, which is always good news for opposing offenses.

Colorado will send out Ryan Feltner for the start today, who has been their lone bright spot in what has otherwise been a rough go for their rotation. Through two starts, he has a 3.27 ERA and 3.22 FIP. But, just two starts doesn't make a bonafide trend, and his career numbers are much more welcoming. Feltner has a career 4.68 SIERA, 38.6% fly-ball rate, 1.49 WHIP. He's a hurler who can give up offense, so it's a matchup like for Turner.

JT is doing all the right things. In 47 plate appearances, the Blue Jays' designated hitter has a .444 wOBA with a 43.8% fly-ball rate and 50.0% hard-hit rate. And yet, he's got just five RBIs on the season to show for it. With a pitching staff like the Rockies in town, the hitters ahead of him should be able to start getting on base. I expect that to begin tonight.

Turner should turn that into good fortune, recording the RBI that we're looking for with this prop bet.

Dive into baseball season with FanDuel Sportsbook's 30% Profit Boost, available for a 3+leg Same Game Parlay on any MLB game happening April 12th! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.