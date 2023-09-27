3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Wednesday 9/27/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Zack Thompson, P, St. Louis Cardinals ($5,900)

Zack Thompson has been a bright spot for the St. Louis Cardinals in a rough season. He's only been a full-time starter since August but has been good since making the switch.

Thompson has a 25.4% strikeout rate this season. He also has been good at limiting potential extra-base hits with a 44.4% ground-ball rate. This has resulted in a solid 3.99 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA).

The Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. Milwaukee clinched the NL Central last night, so they may not have the utmost focus today after that accomplishment. Their active lineup is middle of the pack in wOBA (16th) and wRC+ (17th), so this isn't a matchup to be to avoid.

Thompson has the best value rating in numberFire's model, making him a good option on this slate if you are trying to play hitters from the Coors Field game.

Edouard Julien, 2B, Minnesota Twins ($2,900)

Edouard Julien has been an impressive rookie for the Minnesota Twins this season, and he's set up for success tonight.

Julien has established himself as a good leadoff hitter -- especially when he has the platoon advantage. All 14 of his home runs have been against right-handed pitching this season to go with his .382 wOBA and 147 wRC+.

He'll face a righty tonight -- and not just any righty. He'll face Joey Estes of the Oakland Athletics, who got roughed up in his one career MLB start. Estes was also not impressive in Triple-A, either, with a 6.04 FIP and 10 homers allowed in 32.2 innings.

The Twins have the fourth-highest implied team total on the main slate, so getting what's likely to be their leadoff hitter is nice for just $2,900.

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, San Francisco Giants ($2,900)

The San Francisco Giants need a total miracle to make the playoffs, but they aren't eliminated just yet.

That means that Mike Yastrzemski will be one of the better values in the outfield tonight. Yastrzemski has his best wOBA (.338) and wRC+ (115) since 2020. Against righties, those numbers go up to .361 and 131, respectively.

Yastrzemski gets a good matchup tonight against Matt Waldron of the San Diego Padres. Waldron has a 4.59 expected ERA (xERA) and allows a lot of hard contact. He's allowed opponents to barrel the ball a whopping 10.9% of the time.

With the Coors Field game likely to be popular, loading up on some bats that are under $3,000 and rostering a high-salaried pitcher will likely be a unique roster build. Yastrzemski fits that type of roster build nicely.

