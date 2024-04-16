3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Tuesday 4/16/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting odds as well as our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Lance Lynn, P, Cardinals ($8,400)

Lance Lynn has been pretty darn solid this year, and he gets a dream matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Through his first 13 2/3 innings of 2024, Lynn has pitched to a 3.65 SIERA and 29.5% strikeout rate. While a 10.5% swinging-strike rate hints at impending negative regression for Lynn's K rate, he should be able to take advantage of a date with Oakland.

The A's were supposed to be one of the worst offenses in baseball this campaign, and they've been just that thus far, recording a .274 wOBA (third-worst) with a 29.2% K rate (worst). They sport an attackable 3.67 implied total, the slate's fourth-lowest.

It's easy to like Lynn at this salary. The lone negative is that he will likely be pretty popular.

Chris Taylor, OF/3B/SS, Dodgers ($2,300)

For a couple of seasons, Chris Taylor has been a favorite value play of mine for a few reasons -- all of which ring true tonight. He's sneaky-good, is a low-salary way to get exposure to an elite offense, and the multi-position eligibility makes him a handy puzzle piece when building lineups.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on Patrick Corbin. They should score a lot of runs, and their slate-leading 5.27 implied total says as much. Taylor is a low-salary addition to one of the slate's top stacks.

He's also got quality numbers against lefties, mashing his way to a .336 wOBA and 48.8% fly-ball rate in the split in 2023.

Taylor started versus a lefty last night and was removed for a pinch-hitter when he was due to face a righty later in the game. That stinks. But he isn't always pinch-hit for in those situations, so it's not a lock he's pulled from the game tonight.

All in all, Taylor is a nice value piece, and a lot of what I just said about him also applies to Enrique Hernandez ($2,200).

Joc Pederson, OF, Diamondbacks ($2,600)

Joc Pederson is a viable value target whenever the Arizona Diamondbacks are going up against a right-hander. That's the case tonight as they'll see Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks has always struggled to miss bats. That's been especially true so far in 2024 as he's got a 12.1% strikeout rate through his first 12 2/3 frames.

Pederson is mauling righties this year, racking up a .392 wOBA and 48.3% fly-ball rate in the split.

While he'll likely be removed if he's due to hit against a southpaw later in the game, Pederson has juicy upside today at a low salary. He's listed at +350 odds to hit a home run, the shortest odds in this game.

