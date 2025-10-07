3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 6

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 6

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: vs. Cincinnati

With the Green Bay Packers coming off their bye, kicker Brandon McManus is rostered in just 7% of both Yahoo! and ESPN leagues, and this is the right week to scoop him up for a date with the scuffling Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers are favored by 14.5 points, making them by far the biggest favorites in Week 6, and they're also showing a slate-high 29.5 implied team total.

McManus has been a solid fantasy kicker this season while being attached to Green Bay's potent offense, scoring 9.0, 11.0, 4.0, and 12.0 fantasy points through four games.

Although he's missed a few kicks this season (two field goals and an extra point), McManus has logged an 82.1% field goal percentage over a 12-year career, so he should be able to provide respectable accuracy over the long haul.

Note that the forecast shows 10-11 mph winds for this matchup, and while that isn't a dealbreaker, it's something to monitor in case that ticks upward as we get closer to Sunday.

Matt Gay, Commanders

Matchup: vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders are another team that should put up a good chunk of points in a potential shootout versus the Chicago Bears, making Matt Gay an appealing option. This game has one of the week's highest over/unders (49.5), which is further supported by this matchup projecting to be the third-fastest in average pace.

Gay has hit just 9-of-12 field goals, but he's converted all 6 attempts over the last two games and has been perfect on extra points. He's also shown rock-solid accuracy over his career with an 84.9% field goal percentage.

Gay's 10.0 fantasy points per game is tied for the eighth-best mark at the position, as well. He's rostered in under 30% of Yahoo! and ESPN leagues.

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: at Baltimore

Joshua Karty was a recommendation in this space last week, but he failed to make the most of his chances, missing a field goal and extra point, leaving him with only 6.0 fantasy points.

He's in a great spot to bounce back, though, as the Los Angeles Rams are favored by over a touchdown on the road against a banged-up Baltimore Ravens team that could be once again be missing Lamar Jackson (hamstring).

Karty's been inconsistent to begin the year, converting 9-of-12 field goals and 12-of-14 extra points, which is admittedly a bit concerning. However, most of those misses have been due to his kicks getting blocked, rather than being inaccurate, and that's something the Rams' special teams ought to be able to address -- particularly with coach Sean McVay noting it's an issue they're specifically looking to fix.

This feels like something Los Angeles should be able to figure out, and Karty is likely to get plenty of kicking opportunities versus Baltimore. He's available in well over half of Yahoo! leagues and is rostered in just 13% of ESPN formats.

This is another game where it could be a little windy, so it's worth double-checking the forecast later in the week.

