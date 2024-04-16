3 Home Run Prop Bets to Target for Dinger Tuesday 4/16/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel.

Home Run Props

With plenty of power and a good matchup, Fernando Tatis Jr. is in a spot to put one over the wall tonight.

The San Diego Padres are the league's highest-scoring offense right now and can continue that trend against the Milwaukee Brewers, who will have Wade Miley on the mound.

Last season, Miley allowed a .407 SLG, 5.14 xFIP, 1.34 HR/9, 38.3% fly-ball rate, and 34.5% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters. Those are some solid numbers to see when we're searching for a homer, and it puts Tatis in a great spot.

In 2023, Tatis crushed lefties with a 152 wRC+, .391 wOBA, .227 ISO, 35.3% fly-ball rate, and 38.2% hard-contact rate. It's a great stat line to see in a solid hitter's park along with some very strong underlying xwOBA metrics for Tatis. As usual, I'll add Tatis To Record an RBI (+140), too.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid 5.07 implied run total and a soft matchup against Austin Gomber.

This isn't a surprise, but the Colorado Rockies don't have good pitchers, and they're a good target on most nights. Last year, Gomber allowed a whopping .476 SLG, 5.01 xFIP, 1.54 HR/9, 38.4% fly-ball rate, and 39.4% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters.

There are several good options from the Phillies' lineup, but I have my eyes on Alec Bohm tonight. He has the combination of stats and odds that we want to attack, which makes him my favorite option.

Last season, Bohm had a 142 wRC+, .384 wOBA, .290 ISO, 41.7% fly-ball rate, 39.4% hard-contact rate, and 21.8% HR/FB ratio versus lefties. It's strong across the board, so I'll add Bohm To Record an RBI (+125), too.

Finally, we'll look to Justin Turner of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The veteran third baseman had a solid season last year and is off to a good start this year at the plate. He has some very strong underlying metrics to this point in the year and can put that on display tonight.

He'll be up against Carlos Rodon, who struggled with righties last year to the tune of a .510 SLG, 5.35 xFIP, 2.04 HR/9, 52.5% fly-ball rate, and 38.5% hard-contact rate. That's a rough set of stats to see and could lead to a few dingers from the Blue Jays.

As for Turner, last season he had a 142 wRC+, .385 wOBA, .243 ISO, 44.6% fly-ball rate, and 41.1% hard-contact rate versus lefties. It's a strong stat line to bring to the plate, so I'll add Turner To Record an RBI (+135).

