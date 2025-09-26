3 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 4

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 4

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Brock Purdy is trending toward playing this week, and if he suits up, he'll be a screaming value at this $6,600 salary.

Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As of Friday morning, San Fran is just a 3.5-point favorite, which points to the books not fully buying that Purdy is playing. But if he plays, it's an obvious boost for the Niners' offense.

Purdy put up 18.78 FanDuel points at the Seattle Seahawks -- a difficult matchup -- in his lone appearance this year. Although Jacksonville is second in schedule-adjusted defense, including second in pass D, they gave up 31 points in their only road game at the Cincinnati Bengals, and that was with Jake Browning playing a lot of the contest.

Our NFL DFS projections have Purdy ranked as the slate's best point-per-dollar play across all positions.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Cam Skattebo is another outstanding value play.

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. getting injured last week and being out for Week 4, it's Skattebo time. We saw a preview of this in Week 3, with the rookie back logging a 59% snap rate and seeing 10 carries along with a whopping 8 targets.

We project Skattebo for 14.4 carries and 3.9 targets in Week 4. The matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is a tough one, but it's hard to ignore the volume when it's attached to a RB who is salaried at $5,400.

Plus, there's a chance Jaxson Dart provides a lift to the New York Giants' offense.

Our model has Skattebo projected as the slate's best point-per-dollar RB.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,700

The Cleveland Browns are 9.5-point road 'dogs at the Detroit Lions. It should set up well for the Browns to have to air it out, and that puts me on Jerry Jeudy.

The Lions have been a pass-funnel defense so far, ranking first against the run and 30th versus the pass.

Jeudy has played at least 83% of the snaps in every game, and he's handled 21 total targets -- including exactly eight in each of the first two weeks.

Jeudy's receiving yards prop stands at 50.5 yards, and we project him for 10.8 FanDuel points. He's one of the better value options at WR this week.

