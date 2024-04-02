3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Tuesday 4/2/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.25 | Opposing Pitcher: Garrett Crochet

The Atlanta Braves' 5.25-run implied total is the highest of any team on Tuesday's slate, which inherently makes them an interesting team to construct DFS stacks around. Their date with the Chicago White Sox -- and reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet -- makes them an even more attractive option for DFS.

It is absolutely worth noting that Crochet looked excellent in his first start of the year, which also happened to be the first start of his career. Over six innings, he allowed a single earned run, finishing the day with 8 strikeouts and no walks. It was a highly encouraging debut for a team that really needs some building blocks.

That said, it is also fair to note that Crochet's debut came against a Detroit Tigers lineup that isn't very good -- Detroit finished with the fourth-worst batting average against left-handed pitchers in 2023 and could have similar struggles this year if their matchup with Crochet is any indication.

Crochet's promising debut turned some heads, but he is by no means a must-avoid pitcher for fantasy purposes at this point.

That means that our favorite Braves studs are fair game for today's slate. Ronald Acuna Jr. is projected for a slate-high 17.4 FanDuel points against the White Sox but carries a steep $4,500 salary, making him a bit difficult to stack with teammates such as Matt Olson ($4,200), Ozzie Albies ($3,800) and Austin Riley ($3,900). Even if you can't squeeze all of these stars into your DFS lineups, you can check out the Braves' prop bets for today's slate, where Matt Olson's +285 odds to hit a home run look pretty interesting against Crochet and his career 40.6% hard-hit rate.

The Braves offer some lower-salaried options to pair with their stars. Shortstop Orlando Arcia ($2,900) is off to a hot start and is the fourth-best point-per-dollar value at the position, per our projections. Adam Duvall's right-handed bat should make its way into the lineup, as well, while Travis d'Arnaud is projected for 10.6 FanDuel points, a slate-leading mark for catchers. They both carry $2,600 salaries into tonight's game.

As appealing as Atlanta's hitters look for tonight's game, we should point out that there could be some rain on the forecast in Chicago. Early forecasts imply that things should be OK by the time these teams take the field, but it's worth keeping an eye on this one.

Boston Red Sox

Implied Total: 4.33 | Opposing Pitcher: Alex Wood

It's been a few years since we've seen Oakland Athletics pitcher Alex Wood pitch well. Things are not off to a good start for the 33-year-old in 2024.

Wood lasted three innings into his first start of the year, recording a 16.20 ERA while allowing 7 hits. He notched just 3 strikeouts across 18 batters and gave up hard contact on a whopping 53.8% of his balls in play. He'll have plenty of time to turn things around over the long season, but he's someone we should want to target.

The Boston Red Sox's lineup should be able to capitalize on Wood's struggles, even with how much they lean on their left-handed batters for production. At third base, Rafael Devers ($3,700) is projected for a slate-high 13 FanDuel points and is now two games removed from the shoulder soreness that cost him two games in Boston's opening series.

While Devers is the highlight of Boston's lineup, the top of their lineup is loaded with talent. Second-year first baseman Triston Casas ($3,100) trails only Matt Olson in projected FanDuel points (12.8) on tonight's slate, while leadoff hitter Jarren Duran ($3,300) is averaging 12.8 FanDuel points per night. He stole three bases against the A's last night and could snag a few more today if he gets on base.

For righties, Trevor Story ($2,800) finally looked alright in last night's series opener and is projected for 9.7 FanDuel points tonight. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($3,200) has brought power to the plate this season. His outrageous 1.376 OPS will eventually cool off as he gets more plate appearances under his belt, but tonight's matchup with Wood is a good chance for him to keep the hits and homers rolling.

San Diego Padres

Implied Total: 3.91 | Opposing Pitcher: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas was not having fun on Opening Day. The St. Louis Cardinals' veteran limped through 4.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers' loaded lineup, eventually giving up two homers and a 2.08 WHIP to go along with his 10.38 ERA.

Hopefully there are better days to come for the 35-year-old, but a matchup with the San Diego Padres doesn't seem like the best spot to turn things around. The Padres' .843 team OPS against right-handed pitchers ranks sixth-best in the young year and would have led the Majors a season ago. Of course, we're dealing with small sample sizes, but it's still encouraging to see San Diego's strong lineup start well after their disappointing 2023 campaign.

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,800) and Manny Machado ($4,000) have already combined for five homers in the Padres' first seven games and can form the backbone of any Padres stack tonight. Tatis is projected for 11.3 FanDuel points while Machado comes in at 10.3 FanDuel points.

Xander Bogaerts has hit leadoff for the Padres in each game this season and has a $3,400 salary for tonight's tilt. He has yet to notch his first dinger of the season, but batting ahead of sluggers like Tatis and Machado makes him a strong target for a Padres stack.

Behind those stars, you can wrap up a stack with names like Ha-Seong Kim ($3,300), Jake Cronenworth ($2,900) and breakout catcher Luis Campusano ($3,100). Cronenworth (7) and Campusano (6) are side by side with Machado (7) for the team lead in RBI.

The Padres' stacked lineup leads to slightly inflated salaries, but their potential to pop off makes them a team you should strongly consider stacking in DFS -- especially against a pitcher who seemed to be on the decline in 2023 and looked rough to open the new year.

