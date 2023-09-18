3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Monday 9/18/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Milwaukee Brewers

Implied Total: 4.99 | Opposing Pitcher: Adam Wainwright (RHP)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the driver's seat in terms of winning the National League Central. Another big outing offensively against their division rival St. Louis Cardinals should bring them that much closer to clinching the division.

They'll get a chance to bring the offense against Adam Wainwright. If you've read stacks before, you know that Wainwright is having a simply horrendous season and has more often than not been the guy to attack with your DFS lineup. That isn't changing today. Wainwright has made 20 starts, putting together a 7.95 ERA, 5.85 SIERA, and 6.20 FIP. Those are all career-worsts for the 42-year-old -- as is his abysmal 11.3% strikeout rate.

Get the Brewers into your lineup.

Starting with William Contreras ($3,200), the Milwaukee lineup should mash today. Contreras has had a quality first season as a member of the Brew Crew as he's launched 16 long balls, got his strikeout rate down to 20.2%, and has a wOBA that sits had a respectable .353 clip. numberFire has the catcher projected for the most points from the Brewers' lineup today with 12.9 FanDuel points.

Another bat to consider, assuming he plays, is that of the resurging Christian Yelich ($3,300).

Yelich is no longer the MVP player he once was years ago, but he can say he's still got it at the plate. Yelich's .344 wOBA is his best since 2019. He has also hit the most home runs he's had since that same year (17). When he's in the lineup, he's at the top of the order, which is exactly what you want from any stack as he'll maximize his at-bats.

Willy Adames ($3,100) and Carlos Santana ($3,000) are two good options to fill out a Brewers stack against Wainwright on tonight's slate.

San Diego Padres

Implied Total: 4.81 | Opposing Pitcher: Ty Blach (LHP)

The San Diego Padres have been one of the major disappointments in baseball, but they still have a lineup that can pack a punch at any moment.

We've seen that with San Diego over the last few days. They've scored at least five runs in four straight games, including a 10-run performance Sunday against the Oakland Athletics. Now is a good time to fire them up.

Today, they'll take on the Colorado Rockies and their starter Ty Blach. Blach hasn't been all too effective -- whether it's been at Coors Field or on the road. Overall, the lefty has a 4.64 ERA, outperforming his 5.13 SIERA (barely). In his last three starts, Blach has allowed at least three runs, so this is the time to roll with the Padres.

Unsurprisingly, Juan Soto ($3,900) is the batter you want leading off this San Diego stack. Soto had an incredible game on Sunday as he hit two home runs and knocked in six runs. The 32 home runs he has on the year are the second-most in his career. numberFire's model has him projected for 13.4 FanDuel points -- the most of anyone in San Diego's lineup.

Manny Machado ($3,500) has had a down year by his standards, for his .330 wOBA is the lowest of his career since 2017. However, he's still been able to put up respectable numbers in the middle of the Padres lineup. His 28 home runs, 84 RBIs, and .205 ISO are all good marks even if we've come to expect more from him. He's projected for 13.2 FanDuel points, per numberFire.

Complete a Padres stack with one or two of the following: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,800), Ha-Seong Kim ($3,200), and Xander Bogaerts ($3,000).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Implied Total: 4.75 | Opposing Pitcher: Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP)

Revenge game? Maybe we can't go that far, but the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the man who told them no at the trade deadline, Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez decided to remain with the directionless Detroit Tigers for whatever reason, which is more of a shame for the Dodgers than it is for Rodriguez. The reason is that the lefty has had a strong campaign, sporting a 3.32 ERA and 3.46 FIP. The ERA is on track to be the best of his career.

However, he has a 4.16 SIERA and has allowed at least three runs in three of his last four starts, so the Dodgers should be able to make some noise against the lefty.

You can't go wrong with Mookie Betts ($4,400) or Freddie Freeman ($4,200) today. Betts has destroyed lefties this season to the tune of a .465 wOBA and 1.144 OPS, so yeah, this should be another brilliant day in his MVP-caliber season. Don't be worried about the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Freeman either. He's had no problem with lefties with a .437 wOBA with a .295 ISO, either.

Fill out the rest of a Dodgers stack with J.D. Martinez ($3,500), James Outman ($2,800), Chris Taylor ($2,800), or even Enrique Hernandez ($2,300).

