3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 8/12/25

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

A meeting between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever immediately draws attention with two of the league's biggest stars clashing in Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. However, some of the anticipation for Tuesday's matchup will be lacking as Clark (groin) will miss her 11th consecutive game. Despite being listed on the injury report with a back injury, Bueckers is likely to suit up with a probable status.

Despite Clark's continued absence, Indiana has seemed to figure it out with a 6-2 record outright and against the spread (ATS) over the last eight. Dallas is 1-5 over its last six, but it's still managed to go 4-2 ATS during the span. Which team's hot ATS streak will keep up tonight?

The Wings angle for solid performances is usually by controlling the painted area and winning the rebounding battle. Both areas look winnable against the Fever, giving us evidence for a cover.

Dallas logs the sixth-most points in the paint per game while Indiana is tied for allowing the third-most points in the paint per contest. While the Fever record the second-most points in the paint per game, the Wings' interior is solid by ceding the sixth-fewest per game -- which is favorable considering Dallas has the fourth-worst defensive rating.

Additionally, the Wings boast the highest offensive rebounding percentage while Indiana is mediocre on the defensive glass with the seventh-highest mark. Dallas simply comes into this matchup as the better rebounding team with the third-highest rate compared to the Fever ranking sixth. Getting extra possessions is always a huge boost -- especially when the Wings have the fifth-lowest offensive rating.

Adding to Dallas' chances of getting some easy points, it takes the fifth-most free throw attempts per game while Indiana surrenders the third-most per contest. With solid matchups around the rim while Bueckers is expected to play, another cover could be in play. DRatings' game projections have the Wings losing by only 5.9 points.

Bueckers has been a stat-sheet stuffer, totaling 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. That's good for 27.8 points, rebounds, and assists combined per game. Going over 26.5 points, rebounds, and assists tonight is well within her usual numbers. Here's why I like the over against Indiana.

She's logging 19.7 PPG over the previous six games and has made 10 of her previous 26 three-point attempts (38.5%) during the span. Bueckers leads the team with 4.2 free throw attempts per game, which is ideal with the Fever regularly allowing shots from the charity stripe.

Her scoring should keep up, and Bueckers is a quality defensive rebounder who can help capitalize on the advantage on the glass. Furthermore, we know the Wings have opportunities to score around the rim in this one. Bueckers leads the team with 5.3 assists per game (APG), and she's averaging 5.6 APG over the previous nine contests.

If Dallas is to cover, it's probably going to need a solid performance from its star. Expect Bueckers to stuff the stat sheet once again on Tuesday.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

The over has been a consistent trend for the Los Angeles Sparks, touting an 8-2 over record in the last 10 games. However, the New York Liberty bring a contrasting trend with the under hitting in their last five games.

This matchup should feature a blazing pace with New York touting the quickest tempo while L.A. has the fourth-quickest mark. These defenses also allow the most field goal attempts per game. While the Liberty haven't been in many high-scoring games of recent, I believe that will change tonight.

Three-point shooting always holds a lot of weight for New York, for it attempts the third-most shots per game while shooting 35.2% from deep (third-highest). This feels even more meaningful with the frontcourt ravaged by injuries, including Breanna Stewart (knee), Kennedy Burke (calf), Nyara Sabally (knee), and Isabelle Harrison (concussion) all expected to be absent tonight.

The Sparks give up the second-most three-point shots per game. It's the same story on the other side of the court with Los Angeles shooting 35.6% from deep (second-highest) while the Liberty cede the third-most three-point attempts per contest. L.A. should also have an advantage around the rim, backed by the most points in the paint per game while New York's frontcourt will be missing several pieces.

Led by quickest paces from each squad, there should be enough points for the over.

