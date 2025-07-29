3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 7/29/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Valkyries at Dream

Tuesday's three-game WNBA slate tips off at 7:30pm ET when the Golden State Valkyries (11-13) visit the Atlanta Dream (15-10). Atlanta is coming off a pair of impressive road wins, defeating the Lynx by 4 and the Mercury by 11 their last two times out. Golden State, meanwhile, was most recently routed out of Connecticut, losing to the 4-21 Sun by 31 points.

That dropped Golden State to 3-9 on the road, with seven of those nine losses coming by at least 8 points. They now have the third-worst road point differential (-6.4) in the WNBA.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is 8-3 with the league's fourth-best net rating at home. They have the league's third-best point differential (+8.3) at home, primarily thanks to the third-ranked home scoring defense.

As such, this is an intriguing spot to back the Dream as 8-point favorites. Seven of their eight home wins have come by at least 8 points -- the most recent of which came against this Valkyries squad. Atlanta bounced back from a 10-point 1st-quarter deficit to outscore Golden State by 19 points over the final three quarters.

That came despite the Valkyries nailing 12-of-29 (41%) threes and the Dream shooting just 44% overall. Considering Golden State has the league's third-worst road three-point field goal percentage (31%) and Atlanta allows a league-low 22 three-point attempts per game at home, I'm optimistic the Dream defend the arc a bit better this time around.

Given the final tally even with Golden State's hot shooting the last time they met, Atlanta could run up a big margin tonight. With each side headed in opposite directions, I do see value backing the Dream -8 and would play this up to -9.5 should the line move more toward the home side closer to tip-off.

Sky at Mystics

The Washington Mystics (12-13) face the Chicago Sky (7-18) for the third time tonight. While Washington won both previous matchups (by 7 and 2 points), tonight's injury report has me hesitant to back either side with the Mystics favored by a hefty 7.5 points.

Instead, this is a spot we can look toward the prop market. Considering Mystics center Shakira Austin went for 8 and 9 rebounds across two earlier dates with Chicago, I'm certainly interested in her -114 odds to record 8+ rebounds this time around.

Austin enters Tuesday averaging "just" 6.8 rebounds per game, but that average doesn't tell the full story. The fourth-year center was eased into action in 2025 and didn't crack Washington's starting lineup until mid-June. She's been fantastic in extended minutes as a starter, averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. In the 15 games Shakira Austin has played at least 20 minutes, she's secured 8 or more rebounds 10 times.

She's done so six times in eight home games with that minute allotment, and that lines up well with Chicago's lackluster work on the glass on the road. The Sky allow 35.3 rebounds per game on the road (8th) compared to just 32.2 at home (1st).

It doesn't hurt Austin's cause that forward Aaliyah Edwards has been ruled out tonight. Austin has averaged 9.9 rebounds per 100 possessions across four games sans Edwards this season -- compared to 7.5 rebounds per 100 possessions with Edwards active. On the season, Austin's defensive rebound rate jumps from 18% to 24% when she's on the floor without Edwards. Her offensive rebound rate climbs from 8.6% to 9.7%.

There's a lot working in Shakira Austin's favor tonight. In a game the Mystics will need her presence down low, look for her to record 8+ rebounds.

Aces at Sparks

Los Angeles forward Cameron Brink is slated to make her season debut tonight as her Sparks (11-14) host the Las Vegas Aces (13-13). Though it's unclear how much Brink will play right off the bat, her addition to the rotation is a welcome sight for an LA side which ranks seventh in rebound rate and has surrendered the second-most points in the paint per game.

But regardless of how much run Brink gets, I do see value in the Sparks moneyline. Despite winning six of their last seven games (posting a +7.1 net rating during that stretch), LA is a home underdog to the Aces -- a team with the fourth-worst road net rating in the WNBA.

Considering they beat the Aces on the road in their most recent head-to-head, I'm willing to buy into the red-hot Sparks tonight.

That's primarily because of their suddenly-lethal offensive attack. The Showtime Sparks lead the W in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage during this seven-game stretch, averaging a league-leading 93.9 points per game.

Part of that is thanks to an unsustainable 42% mark from three, but this recent success goes beyond some hot outside shooting. The Sparks lead the W in attempts from within 5 ft. during this stretch, helping them post a league-best 44.9 points in the paint per game.

That could spell trouble for an Aces side which has struggled to defend the interior this season. Vegas has allowed the third-most points in the paint on the season, while opponents are shooting 65% at the rim when their starting frontcourt (A'ja Wilson and Nalyssa Smith) share the floor. That would be the fourth-highest mark in the W for the entire season.

Anything Cam Brink can give the Sparks inside should only bolster their chances of coming out ahead tonight. But given their recent play, there's value in Sparks moneyline even if their prized post player is eased into action.

