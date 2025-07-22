3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 7/22/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics' offense is led by the third-most points in the paint per game, and Shakira Austin is helping spearhead this with 16.5 points per game (PPG) over her last 10 games. Should we continue to back Austin and this paint attack against the Los Angeles Sparks?

Austin attempts 78.1% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, proving she lives in the painted area. L.A. cedes the third-most points in the paint per contest, and its frontcourt of Dearica Hamby (106.1) and Azura Stevens (108.9) have weak defensive ratings.

The Sparks surrendering the sixth-fewest free throw attempts per game is perhaps the only knock on the over for Austin. She's second on the Mystics with 3.9 shots from the charity stripe per game, but Austin has still been productive when getting few free throw attempts. For example, she has attempted two or fewer free throw shots in three consecutive games but has still logged 16 points in two of those outings.

After logging 16 points in the sole head-to-head meeting with Los Angeles this season, give me Austin to reach at least 16 points once again.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

In the last two meetings between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx, the over hit in both games. Backed by 84.7 PPG (second-most), we know the Lynx are more than capable of doing their part for the over. Chicago holding the second-worst defensive rating further aids Minnesota's unit.

Additionally, the Lynx launch the fifth-most three-point attempts per game while shooting 35.1% from deep (second-highest). Chicago gives up the third-most three-point shots per contest and a 37.1% three-point percentage (the highest). High-volume three-point shooting should mean more than enough production from the Lynx tonight.

The Sky's offense is the main concern for the over -- which is without surprise considering their 78.0 PPG (second-fewest) and third-lowest offensive rating. While Chicago posts the fifth-most points in the paint per game, Minnesota's defense is stingy by giving up the fifth-fewest points in the paint per contest. The Sky still managed to post 82.5 PPG and 40.0 points in the paint per contest over the last two meetings.

Furthermore, Chicago has the highest rebounding percentage while the Lynx sport the sixth-lowest mark. The Sky have won the rebounding battle by at least +8.0 boards in two of three head-to-head meetings while reaching double-digit offensive boards in two of three matchups.

Paired with potential extra possessions, Chicago should provide enough scoring after winning the paint battle in two of three meetings with Minnesota.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

Despite posting 18.4 PPG, Paige Bueckers carries +102 odds to go over 17.5 points tonight. The Dallas Wings continue to be without guard DiJonai Carrington (ribs) and Maddy Siegrist (knee). With the two posting 11.8 and 9.4 PPG (third and fourth on the team), this has meant increased usage for Bueckers.

Both players have been out of the lineup since June 22, and Bueckers has averaged 16.4 field goal attempts per game during the eight-game span (15.2 on the season). Of course, this has led to more points with 18.9 PPG -- a slight increase over 18.4 PPG for the 2025 campaign.

Considering the jump in usage, Bueckers is simply not a player I'm willing to fade. Standing at 6'0", she should have a height advantage at times against the Seattle Storm with its backcourt featuring Erica Wheeler (5'7") and Skylar Diggins (5'9"). Getting to the rim would be ideal with a height advantage, and the Storm are already allowing the fourth-most points in the paint per game. I don't expect Bueckers' production to take a step back tonight.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games?

