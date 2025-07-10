3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 7/10/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

The total for the Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks matchup is tricky with the two touting contrasting styles. The under is 7-3 over the Lynx's last 10 games, but the over is 7-3 in the Sparks' previous 10 matchups. Which trend will continue?

Pace should be a huge factor in this meeting as Minnesota plays at the slowest tempo compared to L.A. with the third-quickest pace. Winning the possession battle can contribute to controlling the tempo. While each team is in the bottom half of offensive and defensive rebounding percentages, the Lynx look to have an advantage in the turnover department.

Minnesota has the fourth-lowest turnover percentage compared to the Sparks' second-highest mark. Furthermore, the Lynx force the fourth-most turnovers per game compared to Los Angeles logging the fourth-fewest forced turnovers per contest.

Similar to June 21's 82-66 final in a head-to-head matchup, we could be in for another slow pace with the under hitting. Backed by the league's lowest defensive rating, Minnesota has the tools to slow the Sparks. Los Angeles attempts the second-most free throw attempts per game, but the Lynx give up the fewest. Minnesota's starting forwards Napheesa Collier (95.4), Bridget Carleton (95.1), and Alanna Smith (96.2) all have solid ratings, helping limit Los Angeles' second-most points in the paint per contest.

Perhaps the biggest concern for this total pushing to the over is the Lynx's three-point shooting. They launch the fifth-most attempts per game while shooting a league-best 35.2% from beyond the arc. L.A. gives up the second-most three-point shots per contest while opponents shoot 34.1% from deep (fourth-highest).

In the previous matchup, Minnesota finished by making 11 of 25 three (44.0%). Even with three-point success, the under was still a success on June 21. I'm expecting a similar result in both categories on Thursday.

The Lynx has its fair share of three-point shooters, but Kayla McBride (14.3 PPG) stands out as the best value. She leads the team with a 39.8% three-point percentage while taking 6.4 three-point attempts per contest. McBride torched the Sparks on June 21 by making five of seven three-point looks while logging 29 points.

When facing defenses in the bottom three for the most three-point shots allowed per game, McBride is averaging 15.3 PPG over a four-game sample size this season. RotoWire's projections are suggesting over 13.5 points with McBride totaling 13.9 points.

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces could be without their superstar A'ja Wilson, who exited Tuesday's game with a wrist injury and is questionable for today. This helps explain why the Washington Mystics are currently three-point favorites, and this gives us yet another angle to back one of the Mystics' paint scorers.

Washington attempts the fewest triples per game compared to the fourth-most points in the paint per game. The Aces are already giving up the second-most points in the paint per contest, and missing Wilson's 2.4 blocks per game and 98.3 defensive rating would be a huge blow.

Las Vegas does have a solid backup center in Kiah Stokes, who touts a 97.8 defensive rating. However, the rest of the frontcourt without Wilson is a clear target for opposing offenses. Forward NaLyssa Smith has an alarming 106.4 defensive rating. Backup center Megan Gustafson (lower leg) is probable to make her 2025 debut, but she posted a meh 100.5 defensive rating a season ago.

Smith is the defender Washington will likely look to target again and again. This is where Kiki Iriafen (12.2 PPG) comes in. She takes 75.0% of her field goal attempts within 10 feet of the basket and will likely be guarded by Smith.

Among the Mystics' paint scorers, I like Iriafen's matchup the most to potentially take advantage of a vulnerable interior defense without Wilson.

