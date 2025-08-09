3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sky at Fever on Saturday 8/9/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sky at Fever

The Sky and Fever will meet up for the fourth time of the season tonight, though the game's two marquee players won't be around; Caitlin Clark is still out with a groin injury, and Angel Reese is considered day-to-day with a back injury that has forced her to miss four straight games.

Proceeding under the assumption that Angel will not suit up, let's look for the Fever to cover an 11.5-point spread at home.

Indiana has lost back-to-back games, but the tough West Coast road trip is behind them, and they've still been one of the better teams in the league as of late. Not only have they gone 8-4 across their last 12, but they have claimed four straight victories at home, and three were double-digit wins.

Chicago has a -12.4 net rating for the season, and it's dropped to a league-worst -19.4 net rating since the All-Star break. The Sky have taken an L in 9 of the last 10 games, and all but one of those losses came by 13-plus points. In fact, they are losing games by an average of 20.8 points in this stretch.

Indiana's pace and offensive efficiency allows them to balloon leads with ease, so I have them down as yet another team to pull off a sizable win against Chicago.

Sophie Cunningham figures to get plenty of run tonight with guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald potentially joining Clark on the injury report.

However, it's not like we need more reason to support Cunningham to score 10-plus points at +114 odds. She's scored at least 11 points in 9 of her last 12 games, clearing filling a void left behind by CC.

Last time out, Cunningham went for 18 points after drilling five threes. Her three-point volume continues to grow thanks to cashing them at a 43.6% clip this season. She's capable of clearing this prop via threes alone, but Indiana's injuries has her primed to score elsewhere on the floor, too.

Sophie Cunningham To Score 15+ Points at +510 odds is intriguing; she's scored 15-plus in four of her last eight even with McDonald and Colson in the fold.

Kamilla Cardoso's double-double prop is a prime target so long as Angel is ruled out.

In seven games sans Reese, Cardoso is averaging 12.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She logged a double-double in all but two of those contests. Moreover, Cardoso has recorded a double-double in seven of her last eight games. Frankly, I'm a little surprised we can find this prop at -135 odds, especially given this matchup against Indiana.

The Fever run at the third-fastest pace in the WNBA and give up the third-most points and third-most rebounds to opposing centers. Indiana serves as one of the best matchups possible as far as Cardoso's counting stats go, and she hit the Fever for 12 points and 12 rebounds when these squads met up two weeks ago.

You can also get Cardoso Over 24.5 Pts + Reb (-112), but her tendency to narrowly notch a double-double make this my preferred route.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.