3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 8/9/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries

The Los Angeles Sparks are a wagon.

Since July 5th, the Sparks tout a 9-2 record and +5.2 net rating. It hasn't been wholly thanks to poor competition, as they have impressive wins -- three of which were on the road -- over the Indiana Fever (twice), Seattle Storm, and New York Liberty in that stretch. Heading into a road date against the Golden State Valkyries, I like the Sparks to keep it rolling.

Golden State has a great reputation at home. They've gone 8-5 with a +6.9 net rating in the Bay, compared to a -6.9 net rating on the road. But since losing leading-scorer Kayla Thornton to a season-ending knee injury at the All-Star break, GSV's season-long net rating has plummeted from +1.4 to -7.4.

Losing your leader in points, rebounds, and steals is going to have a negative impact, and the Valkyries should really feel Thornton's absence against this Sparks group.

Kelsey Plum is averaging a gaudy 22.8 points and 7.5 assists across her last six games. Send too many defenders Plum's way, and Rickea Jackson will make you pay. Jackson's netting 24.0 points across her last three games and has scored 20-plus points in six of her last eight. Plus, the Sparks now have a trio of threatening bigs with the newly returned Cameron Brink joining Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens.

Considering the Sparks have put 100-plus points on the board in five of their last six games, it's hard to imagine the Thornton-less Valkyries keeping up. I'm happy to get LA's moneyline at these odds.

As much as I like the Sparks to come away with the win, the over is my favorite bet for this game.

My bullishness on the over is in large part thanks to the Sparks. They lead the league in offensive efficiency and are averaging a monstrous 97.0 points per game since the All-Star break. They also pace the WNBA in points in the paint per possession, so the team's reliance on high-percentage shots makes their scoring output intriguingly sticky.

The Valks could help us out in a big way if they are anything close to efficient. That's because they hurl up a whopping -- and league-leading -- 29.9 three-point attempts per game. For context, the Washington Mystics are shooting 16.6 3PA per game, and the majority of the league is shooting fewer than 25 threes a night. Unfortunately, Golden State usually isn't all that efficient from beyond the arc, but the Sparks could help them out in that regard. Los Angeles is ceding the second-most 3PA and fourth-best 3P% to opposing teams this season.

Since July 5th, Sparks games are averaging 185 points, and all but one of those 11 contests totaled at least 173 points. With that, it's easy for me to get on board with this game logging north of 166 points.

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever will host the Chicago Sky on Saturday night, and Kamilla Cardoso's double-double prop is a prime target so long as Angel Reese (back; day-to-day) doesn't suit up.

Reese has sat out four straight games and has missed a total of seven games for Chicago this season. Cardoso has understandably picked up the slack when Chicago's leading scorer and rebounder is out of the fold.

Across seven games sans Reese, Cardoso is averaging 12.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She logged a double-double in all but two of those contests. Moreover, Cardoso has recorded a double-double in seven of her last eight games. Frankly, I'm a little surprised we can find this prop at -135 odds, especially given this matchup against Indiana.

The Fever run at the third-fastest pace in the WNBA and give up the third-most points and third-most rebounds to opposing centers. Indiana serves as one of the best matchups possible as far as Cardoso's counting stats go, and she hit the Fever for 12 points and 12 rebounds when these squads met up two weeks ago.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.