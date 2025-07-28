3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 7/28/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun (4-20) burst for a shocking 95 points on Sunday thanks to shooting at above average clips (53.0% FG%, 41.4% 3P%, 92.9% FT%) across the board.

We can look for the offense to come crashing down in what will be a rare second leg of a back-to-back for the group on Monday night.

The Sun are safely the worst team in the WNBA. Before Sunday's outburst, they had been averaging just 73.3 points per game (lowest) and scored under 72.5 points in more games (12) than not (11). Put 'em against a Seattle Storm (15-11) team that touts the second-best defensive rating in the league, and the forecast starts to look gloomy for the Sun.

Seattle's defense forces the second-most turnovers (16.2) each night. They allow a league-low 76.1 points per game on the road. Notably, the Sun are netting 72.3 points against top-six defenses and just 70.6 points against top-three defenses in the league. Connecticut has scored 70 points or fewer in four out of six games against top-three defenses.

Beyond track records, tonight's environment figures to favor the Storm. The Sun are likely gassed after scoring a season-high 95 points yesterday. The Storm, meanwhile, have had a day of rest between games and are coming off a disheartening loss against the Washington Mystics. Thus, Seattle should be motivated to finish off this road trip on the right track. I'll note that they're holding opponents to a mere 69.4 points in wins that followed a loss this season.

Marina Mabrey sustained a knee injury in late June and subsequently missed nine games for the Sun.

She returned last Thursday to score 7 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Then on Sunday, Mabrey was inserted back into the starting lineup and notched 15 points in 20 minutes.

Given the matchup and concerns surrounding Mabrey's usage, I'll be targeting the under for her points prop.

Mabrey has scored under 13.5 points in 8 out of 15 games this season. She nets 0.48 points per minute. At that rate, she'd need to play a little over 29 minutes to score north of 13.5 points tonight. As mentioned, she's been held to 26 and 20 minutes in her first two games back from injury. Add in the back-to-back nature of this one -- Mabrey is also a top trade candidate for next week's WNBA trade deadline -- and I'm not so sure we can trust Mabrey's role tonight.

Even if Mabrey manages to see decent usage, the Storm figure to help us out. Seattle (9th) and Connecticut (11th) are two of the slowest-paced teams in the league. The Storm give up a league-low 30.2 points per game and 0.382 points per possession to opposing guards, as well. Gabby Williams -- a strong candidate to take home this year's Defensive Player of the Year award -- ranks third in the W in defensive win shares and averages a league-best 2.5 steals per game. Look for Williams and company to make things tough on Mabrey.

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

The New York Liberty will be missing Breanna Stewart (leg) in tonight's battle against the Dallas Wings.

Luckily, Jonquel Jones has recovered from an ankle injury that had her sidelined for 12 full games and forced her to exit 2 contests early. I like her chances to notch a double-double tonight.

Taking out two games she left in the opening quarter, Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She's netting 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games since returning from injury.

All in all, Jones has notched a double-double in 7 out of 10 full games this season, missing by a rebound once. Take Stewie out of the fold and add in a soft matchup against Dallas, and Jones is in line for another double-double tonight.

Stewart was responsible for 6.5 total rebounds and 5.6 defensive rebounds per game. I'm expecting Jones to pick up some of the slack, and the stat-sacrificing Wings should help her out along the way. Dallas coughs up 86.6 points (fourth-most) and 34.3 rebounds (seventh-most) per game. New York (1st) and Dallas (4th) make up a pair of top-four pace teams, so we should see plenty of possessions in this one.

RotoWire's WNBA projections forecast Jones to record 16.5 points and 12.1 rebounds in this matchup. You can also get Jones Over 24.5 Pts + Reb (-118), though I'm even happier to side with the plus money on her double-double prop.

