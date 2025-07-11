3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Sky on Saturday 7/12/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Sky

The under is 3-1 over the Lynx's last four games -- in large part thanks to Minnesota playing at the league's slowest pace paired with the lowest defensive rating. The Sky have the third-lowest offensive rating while logging the fourth-fewest points per game (PPG). Minnesota's tempo should have its fingerprints all over this game, pointing to the under.

This goes beyond just the pace, too. Chicago records the fifth-most points per game while shooting the fourth-fewest threes per game, proving it relies on getting to the rim. The Lynx allow the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game. Even with potentially an increase of three-point shots, the Sky aren't reliable with a 33.6% three-point percentage (seventh-highest).

Minnesota certainly has the defense to frustrate one of the WNBA's worst offenses. Plus, the Lynx force the third-most turnovers per game while Chicago has the highest turnover percentage. Minnesota takes care of the ball with the third-lowest turnover percentage, and the Sky don't force many turnovers with the second-fewest per game.

Controlling the turnover battle should boost the Lynx's ability to win the possession battle and dictate the pace. If the Lynx control the pace, we should be in store for a slowed game, helping our under pick.

Most of our focus has been on the Sky's offense and the possession battle, but what about Minnesota's ability to put the ball in the basket?

Chicago's defense is weakest on the perimeter as they are ceding the fourth-most three-point attempts per game and a 37.5% three-point percentage (the highest). This is a disaster waiting to happen in this clash as the Lynx launch the fifth-most triples per contest paired with a 34.7% three-point percentage (tied for second-highest).

Kayla McBride leads Minnesota with 6.6 three-point attempts per contest, but she's on a cold streak with 5.5 PPG while making 3 of 14 three-pointers (21.4%) over the last two. Courtney Williams still shoots a healthy 3.8 three-point attempts per game and has made 8 of her last 21 triples (38.1%).

With 19.3 PPG over her last four contests, Williams is an intriguing target who can expose the Sky's perimeter D.

This is gearing up to be another dominant Lynx showing, but we still have an angle for some Chicago player props. The rebounding battle draws my attention with Minnesota ranking 12th in defensive rebounding percentage and 9th on the offensive glass.

Of course, the Sky have probably the WNBA's best rebounder in Angel Reese. After posting a league-high 13.1 rebounds per game (RPG) a season ago, she's continued to lead in the 2025 season with 12.8 RPG.

Reese has logged 16.1 RPG over her last seven games. She's elite on the offensive glass with the highest offensive rebounding rate among players with at least 20.0 minutes per game (12.4%). If anyone can take advantage of the Lynx ranking 12th in defensive rebounding rate, it's Reese.

In her sole meeting with Minnesota, she racked up 17 boards. RotoWire has Reese totaling 14.0 rebounds, pushing me to over.

