4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 1

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 1

The arrival of Travis Hunter gives Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars another talented weapon in the passing game, but Brian Thomas Jr. should still remain the No. 1 option in the aerial attack. During his rookie campaign in 2024 where he finished with 87 receptions, 1,282 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns, Thomas led Jacksonville's offense in target share (25.5%), air yards share (35.0%), and end-zone target share (34.3%), via Next Gen Stats.

What makes Thomas' performance from last season even more impressive is the fact that Lawrence was sidelined for seven games, and he'll now get to operate in a better offense under new head coach Liam Coen. Just a season ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 10th in pass rate over expected (-0.6%) and finished with the fourth-highest red-zone touchdown percentage (66.7%) with Coen as their offensive coordinator.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brian Thomas Jr. +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Along with Thomas being in a better environment and the Jaguars having improved expectations on the offensive side of the ball, the big-play wideout gets to face a Carolina Panthers defense in Week 1 that was 25th in target rate (20.7%), 26th in yards per route run (1.68), 28th in end-zone catch rate (51.9%), and 30th in receiving touchdowns allowed (21) to receivers in 2024. With Carolina also expected to see improvements from their offense in 2025, Jacksonville could put the ball in the air often in their home opener, giving Thomas ample opportunities to find the end zone.

Although I wouldn't blame anyone for laying the juice and taking Ja'Marr Chase to score a touchdown in Week 1, Tee Higgins is also a fantastic choice to haul in a receiving touchdown in a pass-heavy Cincinnati Bengals offense. Not much has changed for Cincy's Joe Burrow-led passing attack that was first in pass rate over expected (8.2%) in 2024 besides the fact that Chase and Higgins are now playing on more lucrative contracts.

Injuries continued to be an issue for Higgins last season, but whenever he was active, he was extremely effective at getting into the end zone, totaling a career-high 10 touchdowns. Across the 12 games where Chase and Higgins were both active together a season ago, Higgins logged a 24.9% target share, 36.0% air yards share, 28.2% red-zone target share, and 41.2% end-zone target share (compared to Chase producing a 28.6% target share, 35.0% air yards share, 31.8% red-zone target share, and 32.4% end-zone target share in the same sample).

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tee Higgins +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

In addition to Higgins' stellar role in the red zone, Burrow is the lone quarterback in Week 1 to have his passing touchdowns prop set at over/under 2.5 -- with the over sitting at +164 odds. On top of the Bengals' defense being a unit that could allow Joe Flacco to be effective through the air and force Cincy's offense to remain aggressive, the Cleveland Browns were 27th in target rate (21.4%), 32nd in yards per route run (1.95), 26th in end-zone catch rate (50.0%), and 28th in receiving touchdowns allowed (20) to wideouts last season.

From the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Emeka Egbuka in the first round of this year's draft to now, the rookie wideout went from seemingly being a luxury in an above-average offense to a focal point due to injuries. Aside from Chris Godwin officially being ruled out for the Bucs in Week 1 -- and likely missing at least a month of action -- Jalen McMillan was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season, making Egbuka the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart right out of the gate.

Even if Tampa Bay's offense takes a slight step back sans Coen, Baker Mayfield is still under center, and Mike Evans is still a lethal vertical threat, allowing Egbuka to win underneath. It also helps that the first-year receiver will get to square off against an Atlanta Falcons defense that was 31st in catch rate over expected (+4.3%), 25th in end-zone targets (28), and 32nd in receiving touchdowns allowed (22) to wideouts a season ago.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Emeka Egbuka +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

At the moment, FanDuel Research's Daily Fantasy Projections are giving Egbuka the 12th-highest chance to score a receiving touchdown (0.42) among wide receivers playing on Sunday, and the 11 wideouts in front of him all have odds to score set at +150 or shorter. Plus, our Riley Thomas highlighted Egbuka in his favorite WR-CB matchups in Week 1, as he'll likely see fewer snaps against All-Pro A.J. Terrell, who is expected to be covering Evans often.

It hasn't been smooth sailing recently for Kenneth Walker III due to the electric back dealing with a foot injury throughout training camp, but the Seattle Seahawks have removed him from their injury report for Sunday's clash against the San Francisco 49ers. That gives me a bit more confidence to pull the trigger at plus odds for Walker to score a touchdown in Week 1.

Despite the 49ers bringing back defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, they might need time to improve upon being the defense with the sixth-most expected points added per carry (-0.04) and fourth-most rushing touchdowns allowed (18) to running backs in 2024. And even though Zach Charbonnet expects to see touches out of Seattle's backfield this season, Walker figures to remain the primary back under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

On top of Kubiak having the New Orleans Saints operate at the fourth-fastest pace last season, in the 11 games where both Walker and Charbonnet were active together in 2024, Walker led the Seahawks' backfield in rushing attempts per game (13.9), targets per game (4.8), and red-zone rushing share (62.2%). With Sam Darnold being a quarterback who is willing to target his running backs in the passing game, Walker has multiple avenues to crossing the goal line on Sunday.

FanDuel has a $2M Touchdown Jackpot every Week 1 game day! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Jackpot game of the day. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.