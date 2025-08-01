3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/1/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky

Despite leading scorer Kayla Thornton (14.0 PPG) sustaining a season-ending knee injury, the Golden State Valkyries are 3-1 outright and against the spread (ATS) since Thornton's absence. The Chicago Sky have a long list of injuries for Friday, including Ariel Atkins (leg) and Angel Reese (back) out. As if missing both leading scorers wasn't enough, rotational players Michaela Onyenwere (knee) and Hailey Van Lith (ankle) are also questionable.

Atkins has missed the last five games, and during this span, the Sky have lost five consecutive games by an average margin of -26.0 points per game. After failing to cover six consecutive contests, the Valkyries remain a sound bet to cover.

While Thornton led the team with 6.5 three-point attempts per game, she shot only 28.2% from deep. Since her injury, Golden State is shooting 36.9% as a team from three-point land (31.5% on the season). Chicago struggles to defend the perimeter by ceding the fourth-most three-point shots per game while opponents make 37.2% of its shots from deep (the highest). Led by the WNBA's most three-point attempts per game, the Valkyries' three-point shooting should remain a huge advantage.

The Sky are logging only 69.3 points per game (PPG) during their six-game losing streak. Golden State touts the fourth-best defensive rating, which should further frustrate Chicago's second-worst offensive rating. Reese (14.2 PPG) and Atkins (13.9 PPG) out of the lineup only causes more concern for the Sky's offense.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream could be missing two double-digit scorers tonight in Rhyne Howard (knee) and Brittney Griner (neck). Howard (16.5 PPG) will miss her eighth consecutive game while Griner (10.6 PPG) is questionable. The Phoenix Mercury are healthy and play at the second-quickest pace, yet the under is 5-2 over their previous seven games. Will this trend keep up tonight?

With 28.2 three-point shots per game, Atlanta is tied for the third-most attempts per game. However, this has dipped to 25.7 per contest with Howard absent -- which makes sense considering she launches 9.7 three-point shots per contest. No Howard should be a big help for Phoenix's meh perimeter defense that allows the seventh-fewest three-point looks per game.

On the other side of the court, the Mercury also loves the three-ball with the second-most shots per game. However, the Dream have the answer by allowing the fewest three-point looks per game.

Neither paint attack yields much confidence. Atlanta totals the seventh-most points in the paint per game, but Phoenix allows the second-fewest. Interior defense is not a strength for the Dream, allowing the sixth-most points in the paint per contest. However, the Mercury rarely attack the rim with the fourth-fewest points in the paint per game.

Rounding out the under pick, this pace could be at a snail's pace thanks to Atlanta's second-slowest tempo. Winning the possession battle looks likely as the Dream have the second-highest rebounding and third-lowest turnovers rates compared to Phoenix carrying the fifth and sixth-lowest marks in the two categories. This should only help Atlanta slow this game, leading to fewer points. DRatings' game projections have the total reaching only 161.2 total points.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

The Los Angeles Sparks have the third-worst defensive rating, consistently making them a clear target when it comes to selecting player props. L.A. allows the third-most three-point shots and second-most points in the paint per game, giving almost any avenue for opposing offenses to shine.

For the Seattle Storm, Erica Wheeler is showing good value from three-point land. We know the Sparks have a weak perimeter defense as opponents also shoot 33.9% from deep (tied for the fifth-highest). Wheeler leads the Storm with 4.4 three-point shots per game while shooting an efficient 37.8% from deep. She also logs 1.7 made triples per game, turning my attention to at least two made three-pointers for tonight.

Wheeler has made at least two threes in three consecutive games and five of the last six games. Even RotoWire's projections have her sinking 1.8 threes tonight. Getting +108 odds for at least two three-pointers feels like a true bargain.

On June 17, Seattle defeated the Sparks 98-67 while making 13 of 30 threes (43.3%). Wheeler played a significant role in the dominant showing by posting 15 points and converting three of five three-point shots.

