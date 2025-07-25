3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 7/25/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

The Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx met on June 17 with the total reaching 138 points -- which easily went under the 161.0 total. Tonight's 161.5 total is almost exactly the same. Should we expect the under to easily hit once again?

Minnesota is always looking to turn a game's tempo into a snail-like pace, for it has the second-slowest pace. Las Vegas' sixth-quickest pace isn't dramatically leaning either way. In the previous matchup, the Lynx controlled the pace by controlling the possession battle. They won the rebounding battle by six boards will forcing 17 turnovers and logging only 8 turnovers. This led to the Aces attempting only 64 field goal attempts compared to Minnesota's 76.

Winning the turnover battle looks likely once again with the Lynx forcing 14.8 turnovers per game (third-most) while Vegas is in the middle of the league with the seventh-highest turnover percentage. The under is also 7-3 in the Aces' last 10 games. Minnesota boasting the WNBA's top defensive rating points to the under trend chugging along.

Furthermore, Las Vegas leans on three-point shooting with the sixth-most attempts per game compared to the third-fewest points in the paint per contest. The Lynx surrender the fifth-fewest three-point attempts per game while opponents shoot only 30.4% from beyond the arc (the lowest). The Aces have been as cold as Antarctica from three, shooting a dreadful 23.8% from three over their previous six games. I have very little confidence in Las Vegas finding success against the league's best defense.

Rounding out the under pick, Minnesota also likes to launch triples with the fifth-most shots per contest. The Aces are solid on the perimeter by ceding the second-fewest three-point attempts per game. With a decline in three-point volume, this furthers our agenda for under 161.5 total points.

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Two of the WNBA's top three teams collide in a highly-anticipated clash between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty. Fortunately, both teams will be at full strength as Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper each made their return from injuries on Wednesday. Each player was on the court for over 20 minutes, meaning they should be noteworthy contributors tonight.

With that said, the Mercury are 2-0 outright and against the spread (ATS) in two meetings with the Liberty this season. Three-point shooting will be a big factor with each team in the top four for the most three-point shots per game. I simply have more confidence in Phoenix ability to defend the arc, giving up the seventh-fewest three-point shots per contest compared to New York surrendering the second-most. In the most recent matchup on June 27, the Liberty made only 6 of 18 triples (33.3%) compared to the Mercury making 18 of 39 looks (46.2%).

Paired with a potential advantage from three, Phoenix has taken an average of 12.0 more field goal attempts per game than New York in 2025 collisions. This has been spear headed by winning the rebounding battle by 10 in both matchups. This is something that should keep up with the Mercury touting the fourth-highest defensive rebounding rate compared to the Liberty's second-lowest total. Phoenix forces the most turnovers per contest (15.4), too, and New York is totaling 15.5 turnovers per game over two matchups compared to 13.0 on the season (fifth-fewest).

Give me the Mercury to cover their third matchup against the Liberty. Controlling the possession battle while attempting more shots usually leads to success.

We should expect some solid numbers from Phoenix's offense if it is to cover. Sami Whitcomb has performed well against the Liberty with 15.5 points per game (PPG) while making 9 of 16 three-pointers (56.3%).

The Mercury attempt the second-most threes per game, and this should keep up with the Liberty giving up the second-most three-point attempts per contest. Whitcomb is second on the team with 6.1 three-point attempts per game. Considering Sabally and Copper just returned on Wednesday, we could still expect Whitcomb to potentially get more field goal attempts.

Paired with high three-point volume, Whitcomb has efficiency we can trust by shooting 37.0% from deep. Furthermore, she's shooting 45.1% from deep over her previous 11 outings.

With Whitcomb totaling 4.5 three-point makes per game against the Liberty this season, give me Phoenix's guard to make at least three triples. The +200 line could prove to be a bargain considering Whitcomb's recent efficiency from three-point land.

