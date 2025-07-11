3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 7/11/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are trying to sort out their offensive identity with Caitlin Clark back in the fold, but I like them to rebound from 19-point loss on Wednesday.

Indiana totaled just 61 points in that one but has still averaged just 84.8 PPG at home with WNBA's fourth-best offensive rating (106.9) and sixth-best pace (95.9). They haven't quite been the Indycar they were last season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but it's still a darn good result.

Plus, the Atlanta Dream's defense drops off a cliff away from home. They have a 96.4 DRTG in their building; it's 104.4 on the road. They've been lucky to allow just 80.6 PPG against some of the slower teams in the W.

Regression to the mean should help Indiana get back on track, and they'll have the support of what's surely going to be a raucous crowd.

A 33-year-old Natasha Howard was the most notable victim of Wednesday's blowout.

She barely got out of neutral with just 4 points in 16 minutes. With Clark's return, I think there's perception she'll get the squeeze from a scoring perspective. That's not the way it played out earlier this season.

During Clark's healthiest stint of the season before May 25th, Howard (22.7% usage) wasn't far behind Clark (28.5%) and Kelsey Mitchell (24.9%) for the team lead. Those two have added competition for perimeter touches in Aari McDonald, as well. She scored double figures in 7 of 13 games during this time.

Plus, Atlanta skews heavily to interior scoring. They're comfortably allowing the fewest three-point attempts per game in the WNBA (19.8).

Howard averaged 16.0 points per game in two meetings with the Dream earlier this season, and Clark played in both. I think the veteran is among those who stabilizes the ship for the Fever.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Welcome to "Trap City."

The Connecticut Sun have been historically awful for weeks and, randomly, just topped the Seattle Storm by 10 points in their own venue. Now, a cross-country trip to Emerald City shows the Sun as an 18-point underdog -- which would be more like it.

I'll avoid betting this matchup entirely to just focus on Erica Wheeler, who gave us a positive sample of playing time in this season's pair of tilts against Connecticut. She logged at least 31 minutes despite double-digit margins in both games.

With that the case, Wheeler averages 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per 36 minutes, and all of those should be a boost opposite the league's worst DRTG (112.6).

The veteran has shot just 5-for-18 (27.8%) from the floor against the Sun in these recent matchups, so regression seems imminent.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.